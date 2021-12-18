Jerry Martin hauls a freshly cut fir tree through rows of evergreens at Pine Meadows Tree Farms in Chilliwack on Dec. 16, 2019. Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 is Look for an Evergreen Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Jerry Martin hauls a freshly cut fir tree through rows of evergreens at Pine Meadows Tree Farms in Chilliwack on Dec. 16, 2019. Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 is Look for an Evergreen Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 19 to 25

Look for an Evergreen Day, Festivus, Humbug Day all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In December, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Worldwide Food Service Safety Month and Root Vegetable Month.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Dec. 19: Look for an Evergreen Day, Oatmeal Muffin Day, Emo Day.

Monday, Dec. 20: Games Day, Go Carolling Day, Sangria Day.

Tuesday, Dec. 21: Flashlight Day, Don’t Make Your Bed Day, Humbug Day, Short Girl Appreciation Day.

Wednesday, Dec. 22: Mathematics Day, Forefathers’ Day, Cookie Exchange Day.

Thursday, Dec. 23: Festivus, Roots Day, Christmas Movie Marathon Day.

Friday, Dec. 24: Eggnog Day, Consumer Rights Day.

Saturday, Dec. 25: Pumpkin Pie Day, A’phabet Day or No “L” Day, Grav Mass Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

Â 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Buy an NFT, help a real dog: RuffLife supports BC SPCA to raise funds for animals

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Silverbacks forward Noah Serdachny scored 3 goals in a 4-3 win over the Prince George Spruce Kings at the Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm on Dec. 17, 2021. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm Silverbacks defeat Prince George 4-3 thanks to Serdachny hat-trick

Some Canoe residents are not happy with the new four-way stop installed at the intersection of 50th Street and 70th Avenue NE, but the city’s traffic safety committee determined the four-way stop is the best solution. (File photo)
Traffic safety committee stands by four-way stop at Canoe intersection

Paul Ross, left, founder of the “Canoe Fills the Canoe” food drive, and Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison at the 2021 Salmon Arm Winter Fun Fest Parade. The trailers used to collect food for the 2021 “Canoe Fills the Canoe” food drive will look similar to this one. (Contributed)
‘This is who we are’: Canoe residents proud to hold annual ‘Fill the Canoe’ food drive

Highway 1 west of Revelstoke will be closed from 1 to 3 p.m. on Dec. 18, 2021, for avalanche control. (File photo)
Highway 1 to be closed west of Revelstoke for planned avalanche control