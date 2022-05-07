A western toad jumps across a Chilliwack road on July 26, 2010. Friday, May 13, 2022 is Frog Jumping Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of May 8 to 14

Frog Jumping Day, Blame Someone Else Day, Dance Like A Chicken Day all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are weird and wonderful events, topics and themes celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to honour or recognize each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In May, for example, folks all over the globe are celebrating Nurses’ Week and Photography Month.

Here are some of the things people are recognizing this week:

Sunday, May 8: World Ovarian Cancer Day, No Socks Day, World Donkey Day.

Monday, May 9: Lost Sock Memorial Day, Moscato Day, Sleepover Day.

Tuesday, May 10: World Lupus Day, Stay Up All Night Night, Mother Ocean Day.

Wednesday, May 11: Eat What You Want Day, World Ego Awareness Day, Donate A Day’s Wages To Charity Day.

Thursday, May 12: International Nurses’ Day, Odometer Day, Nutty Fudge Day.

Friday, May 13: Blame Someone Else Day, World Cocktail Day, Frog Jumping Day.

Saturday, May 14: Dance Like A Chicken Day, World Bellydance Day, Train Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

 

