François Freyvogel (left) shares a laugh with Ted Giesbrecht during the Chilliwack Plowing Match on April 9, 2005. Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 is Old Farmers’ Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

François Freyvogel (left) shares a laugh with Ted Giesbrecht during the Chilliwack Plowing Match on April 9, 2005. Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 is Old Farmers’ Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Oct. 10 to 16

Old Farmers’ Day, Global Handwashing Day, No Bra Day all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In October, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Canadian Library Month.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Oct. 10: World Homeless Day, World Mental Health Day, World Porridge Day, Hug a Drummer Day.

Monday, Oct. 11: Coming Out Day, International Day of Girls, Sausage Pizza Day.

Tuesday, Oct. 12: Old Farmers’ Day, Pulled Pork Day, World Arthritis Day, Face Your Fears Day.

Wednesday, Oct. 13: No Bra Day, Bring Your Teddy to Work and School Day, International Top-Spinning Day, Pet Obesity Awareness Day.

Thursday, Oct. 14: Dessert Day, World Sight Day, Be Bald and Be Free Day.

Friday, Oct. 15: Global Handwashing Day, World Students’ Day, White Cane Safety Day.

Saturday, Oct. 16: Feral Cat Day, Dictionary Day, World Food Day, Bridge Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

Â 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Royal attention gathers on Cherryville for $3.5M castle

Just Posted

Salmon Arm’s Manny Christjansen has designed a breakdancing jacket that he hopes will be used in the 2024 Paris Olympics as breakdancing will be a new event there. (Lifestyle Flavors image)
Breakdancing’s move to Olympics sparks Salmon Arm man’s unique creation

The Salmon Arm Winter Fun Fest will run for the first time this year, on November 26 and 27 at the Salmon Arm Fair Grounds. (Salmon Arm Fair image)
New Winter Fun Fest announced for Salmon Arm after fall fair cancelled

Sicamous RCMP were called to the scene of an accident on Highway 1 near Sicamous on Oct. 7, 2021. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Passenger ejected in single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 1 near Sicamous

A community-minded baker created all these pumpkin tarts for a free Thanksgiving dinner being provided by Hanoi 36 restaurant on Saturday, Oct. 9, 5 to 7 p.m. to people in need or people who don’t have time to cook. (Photo contributed)
Salmon Arm restaurant to provide free Thanksgiving dinner