VIDEO: Does your dog hate wearing a Halloween costume?

Try a less restrictive one, experts say

As people prepare to dress up for Halloween, some may even decide to buy a costume for their furry companions.

Although our pets usually comply, professor Alexandra Horowitz believes they might only be doing so for our benefit.

According to Horowitz, the wolf-like ancestors of dogs would use “body covering” as a form of reprimand.

It’s because of this that dogs maybe genetically disposed to believe a costume is a form of being corrected.

Horowitz suggests watching for any signs of duress in order to make sure your pet is as comfortable as possible.

If they’re unhappy with what they’re wearing, try to ease their stress by choosing a less constrictive costume.

PHOTOS: Surrey ‘spider house’ scares up fun in Cloverdale

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Twiggy the waterskiing squirrel to come to Vancouver boat show
Next story
Morning Start: In his prime, Mike Tyson was willing to take on a gorilla

Just Posted

Malakwa woman a part of Food Network holiday baking championship

Janet Letendre is the only Canadian contestant on the show airing in November

VIP seating to be won for Dancing with the Shuswap Stars event

Tickets sold out but floor-side table will go up for bid, funds raised go to Shuswap Hospice

Mosquito control dropped for Shuswap Lake and Tsútswecw provincial parks

Concerns raised by Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band, BC Parks, results in program being halted

City project to switch downtown Salmon Arm lighting to LEDs

Higher efficiency bulbs would result in cost-equivalent payback in 5 to 7 years

Salmon Arm taxpayers face a 2.51 per cent tax increase in 2020 budget

Playing catch-up with road network maintenance one of big-ticket items

VIDEO: Does your dog hate wearing a Halloween costume?

Try a less restrictive one, experts say

Burger gluttony: Revelstoke Review tackles the burger challenge

Holidays and the propane leak almost squashed the attempt. Regardless, the tasters soldiers on

Third time’s a charm: man arrested after armed robbery at Vernon liquor store

The suspect is believed to be responsible for a total of three armed robberies at the same store

13-year-old boys investigated for sexual touching at B.C. corn maze

‘We know that this aggressive behaviour towards women starts somewhere,’ says Saanich police officer

WEB POLL: Do you think the west separating from Canada is a real possibility?

Take our online reader poll:

B.C. to overhaul emergency procedures for wildfires, floods

Province to begin consultation tour and work with municipal and Indigenous communities

Los Angeles wildfire forces residents, celebrities to flee

At least eight homes were destroyed and six damaged in the LA-area blaze

Many Canadians voted strategically to stop a party from winning: poll

Overall, 57 per cent said their vote was based on their political convictions

Morning Start: In his prime, Mike Tyson was willing to take on a gorilla

Your morning start for Tuesday, October 29th, 2019

Most Read