Peter Hamilton of Lifeforce Ocean Friends sent in a video of a humpback whale playing with a log near the Comox Harbour.

VIDEO: Humpback whale plays with a log near Vancouver Island harbour

Lorax spotted playing near Comox Harbour

On Dec. 2, Lifeforce Ocean Friends found a four-year-old humpback named “Lorax” playing with a log, off the Comox Harbour.

“Logging is a term referring to when whales and dolphins are resting. This rare type of ‘play logging’ adds to our knowledge of their complex lives,” said Peter Hamilton, Lifeforce Ocean Friends director. “I watched her repeatedly going back and forth diving with the large log, lifting it onto her head and actively playing with it. Her playtime lasted for over 45 minutes. Then she joined two other humpbacks.”

This isn’t the first time a humpback has been spotted “play logging.”

“Over the years there have been five reported incidental sightings of similar behaviours with one of them also including Lorax,” said Hamilton. “Lorax was born in 2014 to ‘Ripple’ BCX1063. In 2015, she was the first humpback to curiously approach the Lifeforce research boat when we relocated our work to Vancouver Island. She was alone because they are only raised by mom during the first year. This time she had no interest in the boat or me as she was totally immerged with the log.”

Whale sightings are nothing new for Comox residents. Last summer, a transient orca spent nearly two weeks in the Comox Harbour.

VIDEO: Whale plays with boat’s anchor line at Comox Marina

(With files from Marine Education and Research Society)

Previous story
PHOTO: The People’s Choice winner in the 2018 Amateur Photographer of the Year contest

Just Posted

Salmon Arm plant scene of another protest

Animal rights activists hold vigil to protest treatment of pigs arriving for processing

Snowmobile guide killed in accident on Queest Mountain

Shuswap sledding communty mourns loss of experienced Sicamous snowmobiler

UPDATE: Sagmoen to stand trial

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen will appear on all three Vernon matters this week

Police see spate of motor-vehicle accidents over weekend in the Shuswap

Snow only implicated in one of three collisions requiring emergency services

Park model trailer stolen from Salmon Arm business

Surveillance video captures dark pickup truck heading west on Highway 1 with trailer in tow

More snow to kick off the week

The Okanagan and Shuswap will see a light dusting of snow Monday night

Federal government plans examination of coerced sterilization

The Liberals have been pressed for a rapid response to recent reports on the sterilizations

Huitema, Cornelius named 2018 Canadian Youth International Players of the Year

Huitema was captain of Canada’s fourth-place team at this year’s FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup

Canada not slowing emissions from oil and gas: environmental groups

New report released at the United Nations climate talks in Poland

Liberal Party moves Trudeau fundraiser from military base

The fundraiser is scheduled for Dec. 19, with tickets costing up to $400

Pipeline protesters arrested at B.C. university

Three protesters were arrested after TRU property allegedly vandalized with red paint

Goodale to ‘examine’ transfer of Rafferty to medium-security prison

Michael Rafferty was sentenced to life in prison in 2012 in the kidnapping, sexual assault and first-degree murder of Tori Stafford

‘Abhorrent’ condition of autistic B.C. boy shows flaws in care system: report

‘Charlie’ was underweight and ‘covered in feces’ when he was removed from his mom’s care

Minister appoints former CIRB chair to resolve Canada Post labour dispute

Postal workers engaged in weeks of rotating walkouts

Most Read