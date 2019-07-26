Joshua Watts, representing Uuathluk as well as Nuu-chah-nulth nations in the Alberni Valley region of Vancouver Island, waits to board Canadian Coast Guard ship John P. Tully for a two-week expedition with pacific seamounts 2019. INSTAGRAM PHOTO

VIDEO: Salmon shark treats scientists to ‘surprising’ behaviour off B.C. coast

Scientists, students treated to ‘surprising’ behaviour from shark

For a brief moment this week, the waters off Port Alberni became the salmon shark capital of Canada.

Scientists and students aboard an Oceans Network Canada expedition to explore pacific seamounts off the west coast of Vancouver Island had a rare sighting of a salmon shark on July 23.

Scientist Dr. Cherisse Du Preez and Joshua Watts, one of two Nuu-chah-nulth people aboard the vessel, spotted the two-metre, male salmon shark.

“We noticed it started brushing itself along this log over and over again,” Watts said in a video released by Fisheries and Oceans Canada.

“It looked like it was aiming for this big clump of barnacles,” Du Preez said. “It would heave its body out of the water and slide at the log.”

The shark had parasites visible on its dorsal fin. “It’s really interesting to see these logs out at sea may be scratching posts for them to rid themselves of parasites,” Du Preez said.

“As far as I know, this footage doesn’t exist elsewhere.”

Crew members reportedly watched the salmon shark for half an hour. “It was incredible,” Watts said.

Watts and Aline Carrier from Nuu-chah-nulth nations in Port Alberni boarded the coast guard ship John P Tully on July 17 to join the expedition for two weeks. They represent Uuathluk

READ MORE: Port Alberni: Canada’s Ultimate Fishing Town

Port Alberni boasts of being the Salmon Capital of Canada, and was crowned Canada’s Ultimate Fishing Town in 2012.

To watch the livestream of the Pacific seamounts expedition 2019 and learn more about what they’re finding, click here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Scientist Cherisse Du Preez, left, and Uuathluk’s Joshua Watts talk about their close-up encounter with a salmon shark while on Ocean Networks Canada’s pacific seamounts 2019 expedition. SCREEN GRAB

Previous story
AP Source: Jay-Z pulls out of Woodstock 50 performance

Just Posted

Discovery under floorboards at Carlin Hall prompts emergency funding

CSRD grants $6,000 to help repair foundation wall

Approval sought for residential dock size increase in Shuswap

CSRD pursuing bylaw amendment supporting larger docks on Shuswap, Mara and White lakes

Video to get racers revved for Salmon Arm soapbox derby

Preparations underway for annual fundraiser for BC Children’s Hospital

Water quality warnings remain in effect for three Shuswap beaches

E. coli levels test high at Sandy Point, Pierre’s Point and Glen Echo campgrounds

Lobbyist says Salmon Arm unwelcoming to truckers

Drivers seek a place where they can stop and grab a bite to eat

Foodie Friday: Fresh pasta at Gusto Ferrari Cuisine in the South Okanagan

The Ferrari’s want you to know they serve more than just authentic Italian pizza

Volunteers wanted to support literacy in the Shuswap

Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society programs support students, seniors

Photo spreading online is not B.C. fugitive Kam McLeod: RCMP

Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky are at the centre of a nationwide manhunt after three killings in B.C.

Coast Guard on scene of float plane crash north of Port Hardy

JRCC confirms crash north of small plane

Never-before-seen footage shows B.C. fugitives days ago at store in Meadow Lake, Sask.

New visuals come as investigators continue a nationwide hunt for Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky

Police start going door-to-door in hunt for B.C. fugitives who may have left Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run in connection to a string of homicides in northern B.C.

Opera Kelowna makes Okanagan rounds

Opera to play at Vernon Proms festival, outdoor venues

Neighbours work to battle blaze near Cawston

Property owners near Richter Mountain wildfire used their own firefighting equipment

Bears killed after clawing way into home near Hope

Several bears who were being fed regularly by a resident shot after destroying vacant cabin

Most Read