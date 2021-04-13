Facebook screenshot of the sea lion on Holberg Road. (Greg Clarke Facebook video)

VIDEO: Sea lion randomly spotted on remote B.C. logging road

Greg Clarke was driving home on the Holberg Road April 12, when he saw a large sea lion.

It was a sight that you don’t see every day.

Greg Clarke was driving home from the Holberg Radar Station on the north end of Vancouver Island around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, April 12, when he saw a large sea lion just sitting by the side of the road, so he pulled out his phone and shot a video of it.

You see the weirdest things on the way to CCR Holberg

Posted by Greg Clarke on Monday, April 12, 2021

Later that night he posted the video to a Holberg Facebook group where it quickly went viral.

Clarke noted in a Facebook comment that he had contacted DFO and reported the animal, stating it “appears to have gotten out of Goodspeed River at Elephant Crossing and got lost.”

He added the sea lion had probably made its way back to the San Josef river by now.

DFO told media it is monitoring the animal’s progress while it moves back to where it belongs.

Holberg is a small community about an hour’s drive west of Port Hardy. For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

