Video: The most Canadian stroll through nature

Skating through a winter wonderland at Apex Mountain Resort near Penticton

A very Canadian stroll through the forest was caught on video at Apex Mountain Resort near Penticton.

Visit Penticton shared a video that now has over 50,000 views on Facebook of a skater striding on the Apex Mountain Resort loop.

The skating loop is one kilometres through a forested area and is maintained by the Apex Zamboni. The lights come on a night and guests can arrange for food and a bonfire to complete the experience. The loop is open every day and lights stay on until 11 p.m. Tickets are $4 (plus GST) and users can rent skates, or bring their own.

