River otters often thrive in the salty ocean waters along the Victoria shore (Ella Smiley).

River otters often thrive in the salty ocean waters along the Victoria shore (Ella Smiley).

VIDEO: Wrestling B.C. river otters draw a crowd

You otter check out these adorable mammals!

Davis Pow and his family were in Victoria for a visit on Friday afternoon when they spotted an adorable ruckus underfoot near the Ogden Point Breakwater lighthouse.

A feisty trio of otters were rolling around and wrestling at the water’s edge, much to the family’s delight. The Coquitlam resident quickly took out his phone and positioned himself to take a video.

Pow said other people passing by stopped to watch the show too, and soon enough quite the crowd of onlookers had formed.

B.C. is home to two species of otter—the river otter and the sea otter. Despite the species’ name, river otters like the ones Pow spotted often thrive in the salty ocean waters and many live along the Victoria waterfront.

Sea otters, on the other hand, are a rarer sight along the coast of southern Vancouver Island. The furry species was nearly wiped out along the B.C. coast by 19th-century traders, but the population has been steadily increasing over the past few decades.

READ MORE: Island family surprised to see otter visitor under car

For Pow and his family, taking a moment to marvel at the local wildlife was a treat.

“My partner and I lived in Victoria for many years previously and always love coming back to visit,” Pow told Victoria News. “Moments like this are one of the many reasons why.”

Ogden PointvideoWildlife

Previous story
VIDEO: Fraser Valley pilot spots black bear from the air

Just Posted

The District of Sicamous Chamber of Commerce sent a survey on B.C.’s proof of vaccination mandate to 101 of its members on Aug. 27, 2021. (Zachary Roman/Eagle Valley News)
‘No-win situation’: Sicamous business community split on proof of vaccination

Despite the loss, the White Rock Lake wildfire is now deemed under control. (Sandy Brandt photo)
No more spread expected as White Rock Lake fire under control

Shuswap Food Action’s Serena Caner with Tasha Evanishin and farmer Devin Armstrong peek from behind the 55 dozens cobs of corn they just unloaded on Sept. 3 to be frozen and then used for the school lunch progam at Jackson high school. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Shuswap Food Action incorporates fresh local foods in school meal program

Women chewing gum while sitting on the street. (Pexels)
Morning Start: Chewing gum boosts concentration