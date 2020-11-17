WATCH: Apex Mountain locals dump Trump

A group of Apex Mountain residents sent “Trumpty Dumpty” down a run that was a little beyond his skill level Nov. 7, 2020. (John Davis / Facebook)

A group of Apex Mountain locals got together recently to celebrate Donald Trump’s loss in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Residents at Apex constructed a small mannequin with a large head modelled after the 45th U.S. president and affectionately nicknamed the creation “Trumpty Dumpty.”

After Joe Biden was officially projected to win the election (Nov. 7), the group attached the Trump mannequin to a pair skis and ceremoniously sent him down the hill.

As it turns out, Trumpty Dumpty is not that nimble. The mannequin suffered quite the fall, causing his oversized head to become detached from his body.

Check out a video of the crash below:

Joe Biden was forecasted as the winner of the U.S. presidential election Nov. 7, after days of tallying mail-in votes. Trump has so far refused to accept the election results, taking to Twitter to claim that the election was rigged against him and that he actually won.

Twitter has flagged many of the president’s tweets for misinformation.

I won the Election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2020

No evidence of voter fraud has been found to have occurred in the election. Election officials from both political parties have stated publicly that the election went well and international observers confirmed there were no serious irregularities, according to the Associated Press.

READ MORE: Trump seems to acknowledge Biden win, but he won’t concede



jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Donald Trump