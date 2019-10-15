The Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) is advocating for property owners to skip the raking this fall and help native insects and pollinators hibernate. (Photo from Unsplash)

Why you may want to skip raking leaves this fall

Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) said fallen leaves are vital for native insects and pollinators

The Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) wants you to skip raking your leaves this fall.

The not-for-profit land conservation group is advocating for property owners to leave the fallen leaves in their yards to assist with the hibernation of native insects and pollinators and other backyard wildlife.

“Backyard animals such as toads, frogs and many pollinators once lived in forests and have adapted to hibernate under leaves,” said Dan Kraus, NCC’s senior conservation biologist in a release. “The leaves provide an insulating blanket that can help protect these animals from very cold temperatures and temperature fluctuations during the winter.”

Kraus added that skipping the chore of raking your leaves may also improve your yard’s soil, since the leaves will break down and provide a natural, enriching mulch. He noted that a thick pile of leaves can impact the growth of grass and other plants, but a light covering can improve the health of your lawn and garden.

“While it’s great for cities to provide collection programs to compost leaves, the most energy-efficient solution is to allow nature to do its thing and for the leaves to naturally break down in your yard,” said Kraus.

The NCC states that by cleaning up your yard entirely in the fall and winter, removing dead branches and plant stalks, you may be “removing important wintering habitats for native wildlife in our communities.”

“Migratory and resident birds can also benefit from your garden during the winter. Fruits and seeds left on flowers and shrubs are a crucial food source that sustains many songbirds during the winter, including goldfinches, jays and chickadees,” said Kraus. “Providing winter habitats for our native birds and insects is just as important as providing food and shelter during the spring and summer.”

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Jordyn Thomson | Reporter
JordynThomson 
Send Jordyn Thomson an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Morning Start: Did movie trailers always air before the film?

Just Posted

Sweet Caroline: Neil Diamond tribute to bring favourites to Shuswap

Jason Scott to put on his Diamond Forever show at the Salmon Arm Legion Oct. 25

Non-voter: ‘I decided I wouldn’t vote for that nonsense’

Letter writer made up his mind as a young teen not to participate in elections

Larch Hills vies for $250,000 as top-four finalist in national Kraft Heinz contest

Help needed to accumulate votes or ‘clicks’ Friday, Oct. 18 through Sunday for trail lighting project

Scotch Creek residents can now use water but must boil it first

Regional district will wait for test results from Interior Health before lifting advisory

Multi-talented musical couple bring their beautiful sounds to Shuswap

Pharis and Jason Romero come to the Nexus at First on Wednesday, Oct. 23

VIDEO: Trudeau plays defence in Maritimes today while Scheer fights for seats in Quebec

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, whose party has been on the rise in recent polls, is campaigning in Toronto

Why you may want to skip raking leaves this fall

Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) said fallen leaves are vital for native insects and pollinators

PHOTOS: Car fire caught on camera on Trans-Canada Highway

The incident occured on Oct. 13 near Revelstoke

Alice Cooper coming back to South Okanagan

Alice Cooper’s Ol’ Black Eyes is Back is coming to Penticton in April 2020

Advance voter turnout up 25% for first two days: Elections Canada

Two million people voted Friday and Saturday

Okanagan principals told to confiscate vaping products from students

Vaping is up 74 per cent in youth over the last two years, according to one Canadian study

‘Rather mild’ winter expected in B.C. this year

Northwestern B.C. will be the worst hit

Court action in Trail acid spills may take years

B.C. court case involves a number of defendants and a number of plaintiffs

In the news: Sprinting to the election finish line and anger amid Manitoba storms

First Nations residents forced to evacuate their Manitoba homes after a recent snowstorm

Most Read