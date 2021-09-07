‘Rogan the Painting Dog’ creates artwork featured on Foley Dog Treat Company packaging as part of a charitable partnership. (Photo submitted)

Painting ‘paw’-digy motivated by B.C. doggie treats

Nanaimo’s Foley Dog Treat Company partners with artistic pooch on charitable initiative

A B.C. dog treat company commissioned the ‘Paw-casso’ of painting dogs to help with an animal-focused charitable initiative.

The Foley Dog Treat Company, based in Nanaimo, announced in a press release Tuesday, Sept. 7, its partnership with Rogan the Painting Dog, from Medicine Hat, Alta.

Rogan painted a limited-edition dog treat bag for Foley Dog Treat Co., and all sales of the $9.99 bags will go to Alberta Herding Dog Rescue for a total of $5,000.

Rogan, a miniature Australian shepherd, only started painting in 2020 but has turned out to be a ‘paw-digy.’ Working with owner Megan Bolen, Rogan has painted more than 200 works and raised thousands for local rescues. The dog’s work was even featured in an art exhibit in Hong Kong earlier this year.

The special-edition Rogan Paints dog treat bags not only feature the pooch’s artwork on the outside, but the treat recipe includes two of the doggo’s favourite flavours: Alberta beef liver and B.C. blueberries.

“We were ecstatic when we got a message from Foley Dog Treat Company on this special project,” Bolen said in the release. “The fact that they are based in Canada and their ingredients are locally sourced and human-grade align perfectly with our values and Rogan’s diet.”

Daniel Stiefvater, owner of Foley Dog Treat Co., said in the press release that he heard about the painting dog on the radio while driving to work one day.

“[I] knew right away this would be a fun collaboration as we look to build on our philanthropy initiatives – if Rogan agreed. We’re so happy they did,” Stiefvater said.

Cindy Swiney from Alberta Herding Dog Rescue said the money raised through the initiative will help her organization rescue, rehabilitate, re-train, and re-home herding dogs, “ensuring they live their best lives.”

Foley Dog Treat Company also presented a year’s supply of treats to the rescue organization.

For more information, visit www.foleydogtreat.com.

