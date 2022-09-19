Snapchat for Web , Is Now Available to All.

The new web app was announced in July but was only available to Snapchat Plus subscribers.

On Sept. 15, Snapchat revealed that the desktop version can now be used by anyone. …. (and just in time for back to school) “We’re making Snapchat for Web available to all! Head to web.snapchat.com to keep conversations with friends going from any device.” Snapchat, via announcement.

Snapchat for web lets users chat and make video calls with friends. Conversations will sync between devices.According to Snapchat, 100 million users call each other using the platform every month. The new web version will give them more room to chat and make video calls in the same window. In July, Nathan Boyd, Snap’s head of messaging product, said the platform’s web version provided an “unmet opportunity” for the tech company.

Subscribe to Today In BC YouTubeChannel HERE

Follow Today In BC on Instagram HERE

social media

Previous story
Can Covid still impact your sleep?

Just Posted

Mountain bike crash leads to rescue above Larch Hills on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (File photo)
Shuswap Search and Rescue called when one of their own seriously injured

Three mayoral candidates and 11 councillor candidates are vying for the one mayoral and six councillor positions on Salmon Arm council. (File photo)
Number of councillor candidates in Salmon Arm election drops

City Dance co-owner Heather Stranks and the Shuswap Trail Alliance’s Phil McIntyre-Paul are teaming up to compete in Dancing with the Shuswap Stars on Friday, Nov. 18. (Contributed)
Dancing with the Shuswap Stars tickets on sale soon at SASCU Rec Centre

Susan and Kim MacMillan and Ann Skelhorne are busy preparing to bring a stage adaptation of The Secret Garden, based on the book by Frances Hodgson Burnett, to the Shuswap Theatre stage. (Barb Brouwer photo)
‘It started right from there:’ Susan and Kim MacMillan reflect on 45 years of Shuswap Theatre