The Scoop: News that made headlines this week

Black Press Media’s Josh Piercey has got the rundown of the top headlines from across the Okanagan this week.

Trucker convoy raises millions in funds as vaccine-hesitant supporters flock to cause

A group of truckers has garnered millions in fundraising dollars from droves of supporters as it drives across the country to protest vaccine mandates, despite the vast majority of big-riggers having been jabbed.

Setting off from Vancouver on Sunday, the “Freedom Convoy” had raised more than $3.5 million from some 46,500 donors — about $75 per donor on average — by Monday afternoon in support of truck drivers poised to converge on Ottawa this weekend, according to the campaign’s GoFundMe page.

The fledgling fleet is demonstrating against the federal requirement that essential workers — truckers included — be vaccinated if they want to avoid a 14-day quarantine after crossing the border from the United States. The rule came into effect Jan. 15.

Arrest after sledgehammer and knife attack on Village of Keremeos staff

Fourteen criminal charges have been filed against Cameron Edward Jake Urquhart, the 41-year-old accused of the violent attack on staff at the Village of Keremeos offices.

On Jan. 24, RCMP were called to the Village offices at 10:50 a.m. after witnesses reported a man threatening staff while brandishing a sledgehammer and a knife.

The man allegedly assaulted staff inside the office, as well as damaged property.

Safety improvements coming for dangerous Hwy. 97 intersection near Penticton

A dangerous intersection on Highway 97 near Penticton is getting safety upgrades.

The Ministry of Transporation and Infrastructure confirmed with the Western News that a protected turning lane will go in at the intersection of Highway 97 and 3A in Kaleden.

Salmon Arm farm family awarded opportunity to expand egg production

There’s going to be a lot more hens roosting at Keenan Family Farms.

Last September, Salmon Arm farmers Chelsea and James Keenan submitted an application to BC Egg’s New Producer Program, which provides an opportunity for an eligible new producer to receive up to 3,000 “units of layer quota” – in other words, hens.

The Keenans’ application was successful, giving them an opportunity to sell eggs through local grocers.

