This Week in the OK: Long-lost foster parents and hockey cards

Strength and hope: Woman finds long-lost foster mother 30 years later from Facebook post

30 years ago, Jessica Cressey had a heartwarming experience with a family in Revelstoke during her time in foster care. This week, she decided to reach out in search of the couple she said had impacted her whole life.

“It was just on my heart,” said Cressey.

Her search led her to the Revelstoke Community Facebook page, a place where locals of the community chat, gossip, and discuss culture and events.

COVID claims another Vernon business

Timing couldn’t have been any worse.

After putting thousands of dollars (and hours of labour) into an old building to bring a new pub to town, business took a beating by the pandemic.

Not long after Pint and Pie opened its doors Oct. 31, 2019, COVID-19 closed them.

Two years of restrictions, rules and several other factors, forced the British-style restaurant on 32nd Street to close its doors for good April 16, 2022.

No leeway for homeless camping in Penticton

The City of Penticton is continuing to actively go after homeless encampments when they pop up, unlike some other communities in the province.

In an update to the Safety and Security Advisory Committee on May 2, director of development services Blake Laven said the city would continue to act on camps when they show up to clear them out and push where possible to get them into shelters and housing.

‘You’re going to start getting hungry’ if Southern Interior food producers aren’t supported

A three-pack of garlic from China, 77 cents. Three B.C.-grown heads of garlic, $7.50.

Asparagus from Mexico, recently $1.48 on special. B.C. asparagus, starting off the season at $5.50 a pound.

California leaf lettuce, $2.99 a head. Leaf, romaine or butter lettuce from Armstrong, $4.50.

Brad DeMille, co-owner of DeMille’s Farm Market in Salmon Arm, provided a little vegetable show-and-tell as part of a panel on community food systems at the recent Southern Interior Local Government Association Convention.

Missing Gretzky rookie card returned to owner 7 years later by Kelowna RCMP

Kelowna RCMP are the true Great Ones in a story of a valuable hockey card returning to its rightful owner.

Ian Moore is back in possession of a prized 1979 Wayne Gretzky rookie card that was stolen in a break-and-enter at a business in West Kelowna in 2015.

The case eventually went cold without many leads, and was closed without any arrests.

