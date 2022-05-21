This Week in the OK: Spring gatherings bring pie-eating grins

Josh Piercey recaps the top news items from around the Okanagan-Shuswap region

Happy Saturday!

Black Press Media’s Josh Piercey has got the rundown of the top headlines from across the Okanagan this week.

Good times roll during Salty Dog Street Fest in downtown Salmon Arm

It was a busy Saturday on Hudson Avenue where people gathered for the Salty Street Festival.

The downtown Salmon Arm road was closed for the May 14 family friendly event – a celebratory community kick-off to Sunday’s Salty Dog Enduro mountain bike racing event at the South Canoe trails.

The Street Fest included a wide range of activities and vendors, including the used bike swap, bike stunt demonstrations by the Trails Stars, food, music and the pie eating contest.

Penticton makes ‘bold plan’ for first live, work, play neighbourhood

Plans to give Penticton’s North Gateway a significant “facelift” so the city could have its first neighbourhood where residents could live, work, shop and play all within a 15-minute radius may get approved as early as June 21.

After over a year of collecting community feedback regarding the potential transformation of the city’s north end, the proposed redevelopment project was once again presented to council on May 17.

The “bold plan,” as described by the general manager of community services Anthony Haddad, hopes to add up to 2,250 new units within the area, as well as nearly 350 hotel rooms.

Thousands turn out for first-ever outdoor Fest of Ale in Penticton

Not even the below-seasonal temperatures could stop thousands of British Columbians from coming to the Okanagan Fest of Ale in Penticton on Saturday, May 14.

The event welcomed 2,500 people at Okanagan Lake Park for its first-ever outdoor gathering, after taking a two-year hiatus amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nine unique food stands, 68 beer vendors, musical performances from Okanagan-based artists and several outdoor activities headlined the day by the lake.

Inattentive Osoyoos husband owes wife nearly $800,000 after he rear-ended her car

An Osoyoos couple’s trip through the legal system has ended with almost $800,000 awarded to the wife for a 2018 rear-ender.

After a trial in Kelowna’s courts on April 12–14 and 19–22, 2022, Justice Gordon Weatherill issued his judgement in favour of Catherine Lena Sandhu, 37, on May 11 over her husband Charanpal Singh Sandhu, 50.

Catherine met Charanpal in 2004 and moved to Osoyoos in 2006, becoming legally married in 2009. The couple are still married according the published judgement.

