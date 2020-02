The idea to build a highway connecting Highway 11 at Saskatchewan River Crossing in Alberta, through Howse pass to connect to the Trans Canada Highway north of Golden, has been discussed in recent discussions between the Central Alberta Economic Partnership and local government officials in Alberta.

Would you like to see the proposed highway connecting Red Deer to Kamloops built?

