A wrap for Friday

- Police search of Silver Creek property continues.
- Toddler to get bone marrow transplant.
- Boating injuries, rescues occupy marine search and rescue.
- Rural grant provides a boost to Salmon Arm.
- Investing in adult learners across the province.
- Spine-tingling fun awaits at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.
- Enduring love story plays out at Shuswap Theatre.
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Subscription
- Sports
- Buzz
- Business
- Entertainment
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us