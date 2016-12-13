‘Inspiring, profound’: Salmon Arm students’ ideas on reconciliation transform into eye-catching window art

Shuswap Middle School Grade 6 and 7 students Audrey Liebich, Kristina Wilson and Quaid Vantine on Dec. 13, 2022, standing by their class’ creation displayed by the school office. It has many elements relating to traditional Indigenous ways of life, bonds broken by residential schools, residential schools being locked and closed forever, and people of all races coming together. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Indigenous support workers at Shuswap Middle School ask students about their hopes for the future

Ken Balcomb, 82, founder and longtime leader of the Center for Whale Research died Dec. 15. (Courtesy Center for Whale Research)

Orca community mourns death of legendary Washington whale researcher
A nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta, Feb. 7, 2018. The B.C. Centre For Disease Control says there are signs influenza is on a “steady decline” in the province, although case numbers remain high and positive tests rates for respiratory syncytial virus continue to rise. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, David Goldman

B.C. disease centre says flu shows signs of decline, with no new deaths of children
Former CannTrust leaders acquitted in unlicensed growing trial

Former CannTrust leaders acquitted in unlicensed growing trial
Santa, skating, Light Walk + more: Tips to enjoy Grouse Mountain’s Peak of Christmas

Santa, skating, Light Walk + more: Tips to enjoy Grouse Mountain’s Peak of Christmas

A man holds a lit cigarette while smoking in San Francisco, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Retail organizations, merchants and tobacco industry officials estimate between 30 and 50 per cent of tobacco sales in B.C. are contraband products, and they are calling on governments and police to crack down on the organized crime groups that sell them. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Jeff Chiu

Contraband tobacco inhales 30 to 50 per cent of B.C. market, retailers, industry fear
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau checks his phone as he attends the Global Food Security Summit on the sidelines of the United Nations general assembly in New York on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may not have started the day thinking about whether mermaids reproduce like fish or like humans, but that’s what one person is asking him to consider.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Trudeau’s call-out yields questions on everything from mermaid sex to dog pants
Sunta Sem, seen in an undated handout photo, is a Toronto private chef and caterer who sells meals through the Cookin app. Sem will swap sweet potatoes for other root vegetables like parsnips or when preparing food with greens, opt for Boston lettuce, which she says hasn’t risen in price too much. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Cookin

Hosting a holiday dinner? Here are some cost-saving tips
FILE - A swan stands between dumped plastic bottles and waste at the Danube river in Belgrade, Serbia, April 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, File)

Watchdog group casts doubt on Amazon’s claims of reducing plastic
Video
Stephen "tWitch" Boss presents the award for top Latin artist at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, ‘Ellen’ show’s dancing DJ, dies at 40

FILE - The FTX Arena logo is seen where the Miami Heat basketball team plays on Nov. 12, 2022, in Miami. The former CEO of failed crypto firm FTX Sam Bankman-Fried has been arrested in the Bahamas at the request of the U.S. government, the U.S. attorney’s office in New York said Monday, Dec. 12. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)

FTX’s Bankman-Fried charged by US for ‘scheme’ to defraud

Signage for ICBC (Insurance Corporation of British Columbia) is shown in Victoria, B.C., on February 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

ICBC plans to freeze rate of basic car insurance for another 2 years

Registered nurse Lee-Anne Williams, centre, confers with colleagues in the intensive care unit at Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

VIDEO: How one Canadian pediatric hospital’s ICU was saved from near collapse

More Videos 

News
A person was killed at the train crossing in Hope, on 6th Avenue early Thursday morning. (Hope Standard file photo)

Man dies after being found near Hope train tracks, police still investigating

Man was found near the tracks with injuries and transported to hospital where he died

Creston RCMP detachment. Photo: Aaron Hemens

Driver dead after RCMP officer fired at truck that hit him during Creston traffic stop

Independent investigation launched after driver with gunshot wound later found in truck in a ditch

More in News 

Most Read

 

Sports
For more information on night skiing visit bigwhite.com. (Contributed)

Swooshing the slopes under the stars at Big White

Night skiing begins again at resort

Canada’s Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje perform their ice dance free dance during the ISU World Team Trophy Figure Skating competition Friday, April 12, 2019, in Fukuoka, southwestern Japan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Toru Hanai

Any two athletes can compete together domestically in ice dance, pairs: Skate Canada

Previous definition was one woman and one man

More in Sports 

 

LOCAL GOOD (Powered by Do Some Good)

What GOOD are you seeing in your community?

Tell us about your favourite cause. Celebrate friends, family, and neighbours for their acts of kindness. Show your employees volunteering in the community. Ask for needed supplies and volunteers for your cause. Share fundraising event details.  
Click HERE to find out how to get featured. 

Looking for a Local Event?
Want to Volunteer Locally?


A special thank you to our Community Partners, Good Companies and Local Champions who are essential allies in our mission to build stronger communities. Their support allows causes you care about and volunteers to use the Do Some Good platform for FREE. This increases volunteerism and support to ALL nonprofits and charities in our community.



Read more stories here

Trending Now
FILE - People shop for shoes in a Nike store on , Nov. 25, 2022, in New York. “Buy now, pay later” services like Affirm, Afterpay and Klarna can sometimes provide a cheaper, more accessible version of credit. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson, File)

The problems with using buy now, pay later to fund travel

Buy now, pay later travel spending logged 1,233% increase from 2020 to 2021

(Pixabay)

Morning Start: Thomas Earl’s tough day

Your morning start for Thursday, Dec. 15

More in Trending Now 

Community
(Submitted photo)

Okanagan outreach ‘swamped’ trying to help all

All Are Family Outreach hoping to raise $5,000 to get them through first six months of 2023

Alex Lavoie was even able to feed cat food to a raven that flew alongside his Jeep on the Dempster Highway in Yukon. Youtube video screenshot

VIDEO: Raven flies alongside Quadra Island couple travelling frigid Yukon highway

23 minute video with Raven garners over 5,000 views on Youtube

More in Community 
Obituaries

Melody Kornelson

Dec 10th, 2022

Helen Elenore Shantz

Dec 7th, 2022

Ronald Frederick Tyssen

Dec 6th, 2022

Rhoda Grace Fleetwood

Nov 28th, 2022

Lyn Thurston

Nov 28th, 2022

Lorna Mae Gardiner (nee Ritchie)

Nov 23rd, 2022

See Celebrations of Life See More Obituaries 

Entertainment
The Weeknd performs in Vancouver, on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The Canadian pop superstar has received the 2022 Allan Slaight Humanitarian Spirit Award. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Weeknd receives Allan Slaight Humanitarian Spirit Award

Singer honoured for his support of various causes

This image released by Grapevine Public Relations shows Stark Sands, center, and the cast during a performance of “& Juliet.” (Matthew Murphy/Grapevine Public Relations via AP) This image released by Grapevine Public Relations shows Stark Sands, center, and the cast during a performance of “& Juliet.” (Matthew Murphy/Grapevine Public Relations via AP)

Broadway writer of ‘ Juliet’ builds show with huge pop hits

Original story uses ‘Romeo and Juliet’ as launch pad, mixes in biggest pop hits of past few decades

More in Entertainment 

Opinion

Finnigan is the newest Fawcett family member, bringing joy and love into the home. (Carole Fawcett photo)

Okanagan writer rediscovers the joy of having a dog around

Boomer Talk: Finnigan’s first Christmas

    wallet

    Uzelman: Federal provincial governments are jeopardizing Canadians’ incomes

    Reforms to taxation, regulatory and project review policies are essential

      eEdition

      Salmon Arm Observer, Dec 16

      Recent Issues

       

      More in Opinion 

      Life
      Hector Laguna at Botanist - Lia Crowe photo

      Rooted in culture, steeped in love

      Botanist chef Hector Laguna treats local, seasonal food with respect

      • 1h ago
      Kari McLay. Lia Crowe photography

      Life.style.etc. with Kari McLay

      Tulipe Noire owner is a socially conscious entrepreneur

        More in Life 

        Impress
        Find all the latest trends in indoor Christmas decor at Canadian Tire Salmon Arm.

        Holiday decorating trends – and where to find them in Salmon Arm

        The holiday season is one of the best times of the year,…

          Canadian Tire Salmon Arm boasts a wide variety of festive inflatable outdoor decorations, lights and everytthing you need to get them set up right.

          Discover Salmon Arm’s one-stop-shop for outdoor holiday decor!

          Festive lights, trees + inflatables are in-stock and ready for decorating – before it gets too cold

            More in Impress 

            National Marketplace
            main

            10 Ways to Prove your Nonprofit is Legit and can be Trusted

            So many people out there want to donate to charity. In my…

              image

              What is Brown Adipose Tissue? Does Brown Fat Work for Weight Loss?

              What is Brown adipose tissue? Brown adipose tissue (BAT), or brown fat,…

                More in National Marketplace 