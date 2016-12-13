- Search
‘Inspiring, profound’: Salmon Arm students’ ideas on reconciliation transform into eye-catching window art
Indigenous support workers at Shuswap Middle School ask students about their hopes for the future
-
-
Mars rover captures 1st sound of dust devil on red planet
-
City of Salmon Arm on the edge of needing more staff, equipment for snow clearing
-
Construction of Shuswap Healing Centre delayed after artifacts found on Sicamous site
-
Morning Start: Hitman becomes Youtuber
-
New Salmon Arm Skookum Bike and Ski owner unites stores under one name
Man dies after being found near Hope train tracks, police still investigating
Man was found near the tracks with injuries and transported to hospital where he died
Driver dead after RCMP officer fired at truck that hit him during Creston traffic stop
Independent investigation launched after driver with gunshot wound later found in truck in a ditch
-
Liberal government seeking delay to expanding medically assisted dying program
-
Canada’s climate action plan underfunded, unclear regarding top risks: report
-
Catholic church settles lawsuit around historical sex abuse of 10-year-old B.C. girl
-
Loved ones remember joyous B.C. man as his killer is sentenced
-
Woman suspected of shoplifting Penticton drug store before kicking employee
-
New Salmon Arm Skookum Bike and Ski owner unites stores under one name
-
Construction of Shuswap Healing Centre delayed after artifacts found on Sicamous site
-
VIDEO: CP Holiday Train makes its stop in Revelstoke
-
City of Salmon Arm on the edge of needing more staff, equipment for snow clearing
-
Warrants issued for 3 Prince George men charged with trafficking cocaine
Swooshing the slopes under the stars at Big White
Night skiing begins again at resort
Any two athletes can compete together domestically in ice dance, pairs: Skate Canada
Previous definition was one woman and one man
-
Kuzmenko, Martin lead Canucks to 4-3 shootout win over Calgary Flames
-
PODCAST: NFL’s ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ suddenly very relevant for San Francisco 49ers
-
Ovechkin at 800 now chasing Howe for 2nd on NHL goals list
-
Griezmann gives his all, France advances to World Cup final
-
B.C. Lions sign co-general managers Campbell, McEvoy to extensions
The problems with using buy now, pay later to fund travel
Buy now, pay later travel spending logged 1,233% increase from 2020 to 2021
Morning Start: Thomas Earl’s tough day
Your morning start for Thursday, Dec. 15
-
‘Pre-loved doesn’t mean second-best’: Young Canadians thrift holiday gifts
-
Mini adventures count: Kelowna TikTok creator wants people to be active outdoors
-
Snap, crackle, pop: Salt spray blamed for odd sounds from B.C. power lines
-
PODCAST: B.C dancing duo brings the funk to millions around the world
-
Morning Start: Human to insect ratio
Okanagan outreach ‘swamped’ trying to help all
All Are Family Outreach hoping to raise $5,000 to get them through first six months of 2023
VIDEO: Raven flies alongside Quadra Island couple travelling frigid Yukon highway
23 minute video with Raven garners over 5,000 views on Youtube
-
Sicamous committee contemplates tiny homes on Riverside Avenue
-
Lights shine brightly at Salmon Arm home to share love generated by young boy who died
-
Kelowna’s Candy Cane Lane seeing only 10% of donations compared to years past: Organizer
-
Penticton car dealership giving away vehicle to family in need this Christmas
-
Ministry of transportation, AIM Roads give back to Shuswap BC SPCA
Melody Kornelson
Dec 10th, 2022
Helen Elenore Shantz
Dec 7th, 2022
Ronald Frederick Tyssen
Dec 6th, 2022
Rhoda Grace Fleetwood
Nov 28th, 2022
Lyn Thurston
Nov 28th, 2022
Lorna Mae Gardiner (nee Ritchie)
Nov 23rd, 2022
The Weeknd receives Allan Slaight Humanitarian Spirit Award
Singer honoured for his support of various causes
Broadway writer of ‘ Juliet’ builds show with huge pop hits
Original story uses ‘Romeo and Juliet’ as launch pad, mixes in biggest pop hits of past few decades
Okanagan writer rediscovers the joy of having a dog around
Boomer Talk: Finnigan’s first Christmas
Uzelman: Federal provincial governments are jeopardizing Canadians’ incomes
Reforms to taxation, regulatory and project review policies are essential
Rooted in culture, steeped in love
Botanist chef Hector Laguna treats local, seasonal food with respect
Life.style.etc. with Kari McLay
Tulipe Noire owner is a socially conscious entrepreneur
