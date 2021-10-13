Askew’s Foods donates $100,000 to Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail

Donation to support construction of the rail trail stretching from Sicamous to Armstrong

Askew’s Foods donates $100,000 to the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail. From left: Lori Pounder, manager at Askew’s Foods Armstrong; Claire Askew, project specialist/wellness coordinator at Askew’s Foods; Dave Wallace, general manager at Askew’s Foods; Kukpi7 (Chief) Wayne Christian, Splatsin; Alex de Chantal, fundraising strategy coordinator; Denis Delisle, Regional District of North Okanagan director, Area F; Kevin Flynn, Columbia Shuswap Regional District board chair. (Contributed)

Askew’s Foods expressed its support for the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail in a very tangible way.

The locally owned, independent grocery business donated $100,000 towards construction of the rail trail.

A media release from the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail explained the donation follows Askew’s collaboration with rail trail owners to kick off the fundraising campaign in 2020 by selling rail trail greeting cards in-store and matching sales in December 2020. Askew’s matched the card sales with a $7,040 donation. The greeting cards will be for sale again this holiday season.

President David Askew noted the pandemic has brought about an increase in the public’s interest in outdoor recreation, with research showing that being outdoors is good for mental health.

“The Sicamous to Armstrong Rail Trail will be a wonderful addition to an already extensive trail network that we are so fortunate to have here in the Shuswap. Askew’s is honoured to be a contributor to this wonderful initiative,” Askew said.

Not only will the rail trail be an important piece of greenway infrastructure that will encourage outdoor activity, it will be accessible to the whole community.

The media release pointed out that Askew’s Foods supports a variety of local fundraisers throughout the year. Its community-giving program exceeds five per cent of its total annual net profits.

Alex de Chantal, fundraising strategy coordinator with the rail trail project, expressed appreciation.

“Askew’s Foods has been a community champion of the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail from the beginning, and we are so grateful for their incredibly generous donation. Together, with the support of rail trail donors like Askew’s Foods, we are going to build a world-class multi-use trail connecting communities from Sicamous to Armstrong while unfolding the true story within Secwépemc territory.”

The Community Capital Fundraising Campaign encourages corporate and community donors to support the rail trail project by making donations, as many grants require a matching financial commitment to qualify. All contributions are tax deductible, and every dollar donated gets leveraged for grants and turns into more trail on the ground.

For more information or to donate, visit www.ShuswapNorthOkanaganRailTrail.ca/donate.

