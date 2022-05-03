Cafe and deli in Salmon Arm requests permanent patio, expanded liquor licence

Application goes to planning meeting, final decision to be made at next council meeting

Tanto Latte, with the light blue roof and located at 1481 10th Ave. SW in Salmon Arm, would like to put a permanent patio where the red markings are, as well as expand its liquor licence. (City of Salmon Arm image)

A request for a permanent patio and an expanded liquor licence was met with initial approval from Salmon Arm council.

Tanto Latte, a cafe and deli located at 1481 10th Ave. SW, just southwest of the Mall at Piccadilly, requested a permanent licensed patio on the 10th Avenue SW side of its building.

The request came to the city’s May 2 planning and development services meeting, where council members gave it unanimous preliminary approval.

It must now go to a regular meeting of council on May 9.

Maurice Roy, the city’s manager of permits/licensing, explained to the meeting that Tanto Latte currently has a liquor licence for 36 people and would like to expand that to 50. He said washroom facilities can support the increase.

Regarding the patio, Roy said one was created during Covid so some of the cafe’s patrons could sit outside. “They didn’t increase the occupancy load but spread it out.”

Roy said change was successful for the owners so, along with expanding their liquor licence, they’d like to make the patio permanent.

Council had no questions, so the application will be heard at the May 9 meeting of council which begins at 2:30 p.m.

“Council is very supportive of pati0s,” Mayor Alan Harrison said, and likes to assist restaurants and cafes.

Susona Crimi wrote to council of behalf of Tanto Latte, stating a recent letter from the Liquor Board said TESA (Temporary expanded service area) permits are being extended to March 23.

“We would like to offer, just during the warm season, the opportunity for our customers to enjoy a pizza with a glass of wine or a cappuccino seated outside,” Crimi wrote. “People really enjoy the patio and they ask for it. Having the patio represents a vital opportunity for our business, it would make us stronger to go through the long winters.”

