COVID-19 risk management among Okanagan College fall offerings

College courses aren’t just for those fresh out of high school.

Okanagan College has released its fall lineup of continuing studies courses and some of those who have improved their workplace skills with similar instruction are singing the school’s praises.

Noelle Eugster, who completed the Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Certificate program at the college, said although going back to college in her mid 40s was scary, it was one of the smartest choices she made. She puts her training to work as a Safety and Training Coordinator for USNR in Salmon Arm.

As USNR is one of the world’s largest suppliers of equipment and technologies for the wood processing industry, Eugster said she often gets a chance to corresponded with her OHS colleagues in other countries to keep up with best practices and new developments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The course was extremely helpful in preparing me for the work I do now,” Eugster said of what she learned at Okanagan College.

“I refer to what I learned on a daily basis. It’s a phenomenal course and I’d highly recommend it for anyone looking to get into the occupational health and safety field. My instructor was so helpful and made the transition of going back to school easy.”

The college will be publishing information on their full range of fall continuing studies courses online this year rather than mailing out a brochure as they have done in the past.

Many of the continuing studies courses will be available online this year so the online brochure will offer up to date information as new online course are added.

The fall course offerings include in-demand topics such as business, health, education, technology, cannabis, wine and food. COVID-19-related programming is also being offered.

A course called COVID-19 Hazards, Risks, Controls and Communication provides learners with the skills necessary to direct COVID-19 risk management practices in the work place. Another called COVID-19 Strategies: Wellness, Mental Health and Stress will provide learners with strategies to promote wellness, mental health and manage COVID-19 related stress.

The online continuing studies brochure is available to read online or download at www.okanagan.bc.ca/cs.



