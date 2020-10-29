Free radon testing kits available in Sicamous

Kits will help detect the carcinogenic gas found in some homes

Sicamous is offering up free kits to allow people to test their homes for radon, a colourless odourless gas with the potential to cause cancer.

Residents can register to receive a free kit as part of the 100 Radon Test Kit Challenge made available by the national health coalition Take Action on Radon.

Radon, a radioactive gas, occurs naturally in the soil in some areas and can enter homes and concentrate in potentially harmful amounts.

Those interested in registering to receive a radon test kit can do so by emailing info@sicmaous.ca or calling 250-836-2477. An information session for participants will be held at noon on Nov. 4 via Zoom, and kits will be given out between Nov. 5-13 at the Sicamous District Hall.

Collection of completed kits will occur between February 22 and 26, 2021.

“Because radon levels can vary between houses, the only way for homeowners to determine their home’s radon level is to test for it,” says Pam Warkentin, Executive Director of the Canadian Association of Radon Scientists and Technologists, and Project Manager at Take Action on Radon.

“Reducing radon levels in your home is easy and will not only protect your family, but all future occupants of that house.”

Once potentially harmful radon levels are detected, there are technicians who specialize in mitigating it. One way for those concerned about their homes’ radon levels to take some of the financial burden out of making it right is to enter Take Action on Radon’s radon reduction sweepstakes.

The annual contest presents winners with a $1,000 rebate on the cost of reducing radon levels in their homes. The entry deadline for next year’s sweepstakes is June 30, 2021.



