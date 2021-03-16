Manager of Downtown Salmon Arm will be moving on to cidery pursuits

Position to be filled by organization’s events and membership coordinator

Cider Sisters Kailee Amlin, Gena Ginn and Lindsay Wong, owners of the new Shuswap Cider Company coming to Westgate Mall in Salmon Arm in 2021, look over apples at Peterson Orchard. Wong announced to city council on March 8 she is leaving her position at Downtown Salmon Arm to focus on the business. (Sydney Harpur/Shuswap Web Concepts)

Lindsay Wong will be giving up her role as Downtown Salmon Arm manager for cidery pursuits but her position will be filled with a familiar face.

Wong, who has managed the association since 2014, will be wrapping up her tenure on March 31. Taking over is Jennifer Broadwell, who has been events and membership coordinator for DSA since November 2017. She also served as a board member earlier that year.

At city council’s March 8 meeting, board chair Ron Langridge told council it was Wong’s last council meeting representing the DSA.

“She’s moving on to her new career. She’s staying in town which is great,” he said. “We want to thank her for all the incredible work she’s done. She’s been awesome to work with, and has done a great job of directing and running Downtown Salmon Arm.”

Langridge also welcomed Broadwell.

“We’re still in good hands, and we look forward to a great new year.”

Mayor Alan Harrison added his welcome to Broadwell on behalf of council, and thanked Wong for her leadership.

“You leave lots of legacies. It’s great to hear Jen’s going to continue on.

“Best of luck with your new endeavours,” he said, referring to the cidery at Westgate Public Market that Wong and two partners plan to open in the summer. “It sounds like it’s going to be very interesting and fun.”

Council will be welcome, Wong responded.

Harrison replied with a smile.

“I like cider, I’ll be there.”

In welcoming Broadwell, Wong said she has worked hard in her DSA role and the association couldn’t be more pleased to have her as manager.

“She has affected every aspect of the organization, from programming live music at the Ross Street stage, to working on banner designs and hosting merchants’ meetings. She comes well prepared with her skills, experience, passion and intimate knowledge of the organization’s operations.”

Broadwell said she is excited about the new position and pointed to the strong, community-minded members of the board who represent downtown businesses both new and older.

“I look forward to working with them to continue the momentum created with Lindsay and forging new paths as Salmon Arm and the Shuswap continue to grow.”

She said DSA is also fortunate to have good connections with mayor and council.

“It takes a group effort, and I am eager to facilitate my role on this team to continue cultivating an inclusive and vibrant destination for all residents, businesses and visitors to downtown Salmon Arm.”

