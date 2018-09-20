Crannóg Ales, Sorrento. (Photo contributed)

More spots on Ale Trail to sample a cool beer

Salmon Arm, Vernon, Kamloops make up the Triang-ale Trail featuring six craft breweries

A new ale trail in B.C. provides beer lovers with some great options in the Southern Interior.

The BC Ale Trail’s newest addition is the Triang-ale Trail, featuring six craft breweries from Kamloops to Salmon Arm to Vernon.

The three B.C. Interior cities create a circuit for travellers, showcasing three diverse regions in the province.

From Kamloops’ rolling hills to the scenic beauty of Salmon Arm and the bustling city of Vernon, there is no shortage of things to do within the area. Whether you’re an outdoorsperson or an urban dweller, visitors and residents can come together over a refreshing pint (or taster flight) of locally brewed beer.

“Go sit in a taproom somewhere and you’ll be told exactly where to head next,” says Richard Phillips, co-owner of Iron Road Brewing in Kamloops. “There are a lot more beer lovers here than you might expect – it’s a common denominator.”

Related: 2014 – Brewery salutes sockeye with new beer

The breweries featured in the Triang-ale Trail are: Kamloops’ Noble Pig Brewhouse, Red Collar Brewing and Iron Road Brewing; Crannóg Ales in Sorrento; Salmon Arm’s Barley Station Brew Pub; and Marten Brewing in Vernon.

Related: 2016 – Barley Station brews winning brown ale

The destinations are all connected by the Trans-Canada Highway with a short side trip to Vernon on Highway 97, making it an easygoing, memorable road trip.

“The Triang-ale Trail features some of the best beer the province has to offer – once visitors get caught in its grasp they aren’t going to want to leave!” jokes Joe Wiebe, director of content with the BC Ale Trail. “And there is such great variety there – although each city is close by, they each have something completely different to offer.”

The BC Ale Trail has expanded to feature 17 different regions since its inception in 2016. The announcement comes at the same time as the new Northern BC Trail.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Marten Brewpub in Vernon. (Photo contributed)

Previous story
Trans Mountain completes Burrard Inlet spill exercise

Just Posted

Salmon Arm library to undergo upgrades over the winter

New meeting space planned for Okanagan Regional Library’s Salmon Arm branch

Man on scooter injured after being struck by semi on Trans-Canada Highway

Sicamous resident suffers non-life-threatening injuries, charges pending for semi driver

North Okanagan-Shuswap fundraiser delivers for charities

Armstrong Regional Cooperative’s Fuel Good Day raises $10,000 in Vernon, Armstrong and Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm landfill accepts used oil and anti-freeze for recycling

Partnership with Oil Management Association opens recycling opportunities

Algae in Salmon Arm Bay dissipates

Testing by Interior Health indicates low levels to no toxins in the algae

VIDEO: B.C. deer struggles with life-preserver caught in antlers

Campbell River resident captures entangled deer on camera

Around the BCHL – Trail Smoke Eater grad to captain NCAA Michigan Tech Huskies

Around the BCHL is a regular look at the BCHL and goings-on throughout the junior A world.

More spots on Ale Trail to sample a cool beer

Salmon Arm, Vernon, Kamloops make up the Triang-ale Trail featuring six craft breweries

Thieves escape after man claims his wife is giving birth

RCMP searching for suspects in brazen daytime break in

Vernon attempted murder suspect denies legal aid

Tyson Cole said he will seek representation on his own

Rural Canada Post carriers could see 25-per-cent pay hike: spokesman

An arbitrator has released a ruling in a long-standing pay equity dispute at Canada Post

Seventh day of searching for missing plane between Edmonton and Chilliwack

Search efforts are concentrated along the Highway 5 corridor between Valemount and Kamloops

Freeland brings optimism back to NAFTA talks

NAFTA talks resume in Washington

Watch out for Pavement Patty: Driver’s warned outside B.C. elementary school

New survey reveals unsafe school zones during 2018 back-to-school week

Most Read