Rosa Guthrie says she intends to reopen Rosa’s Taco Stand next summer at the Blackburn Park concession . (File photo)

Owner of popular Salmon Arm taco stand must apply to reopen

Fans of Rosa’s Taco Stand alarmed by city accepting proposals for lease of park concession

Rosa Guthrie has every intention of being back to wrapping burritos and stuffing tortillas at her Salmon Arm taco stand next summer.

For 15 years, Guthrie has operated Rosa’s Taco Stand at Blackburn Park. The seasonal eatery is run from a city-owned building in the park.

Fans of Rosa’s were alarmed by an Oct. 15 notice on the City of Salmon Arm Facebook page stating the city is accepting proposals for the lease and operation of the park concession.

The city responded to concerns with a clarification, stating this opportunity is advertised every four years as a competitive process.

“The current lease expires on December 31, 2019, and anyone who is interested in submitting a proposal is welcome to do so. The contract for another four-year term will be awarded at a public Council meeting.”

After the city’s initial city post, Guthrie said she started receiving calls from people worried about her and the future of Rosa’s Taco Stand. Guthrie said she herself was surprised by the city’s post and the response she’s received, but told the Observer she will be submitting a proposal for the lease and is confident she will be back in Blackburn Park.

“Rest assured, I’ll be up and running again,” said Guthrie.

Read more: Student enrolment for 2019/20 exceeds School District #83 projections

Read more: Flavours of Vietnam coming to Salmon Arm

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Opposition to Trans Mountain won’t change, B.C. minister says
Next story
Rogers slashes revenue outlook on quick adoption of unlimited wireless plans

Just Posted

Thief chops their way into ATM at Salmon Arm Shell station

Amount of cash taken unknown, six-minute heist captured on video

Salmon Arm Minor Hockey takes initiative on mental health

Association embraces need for awareness, to host its own Mental Health Week

Shuswap Search and Rescue launches search for new recruits

Looking for people with time to commit, an enjoyment of outdoors who want to give back to community

Salmon Arm soapbox derby organizer makes donation to BC Children’s Hospital

The money raised from the annual event will go towards a pet petting program

Update: Fire extinguished in roof of Salmon Arm retirement residence

Residents being moved back to their apartments in Lakeside Manor from regional district building

Girl power glows in Vernon STEM workshop

More than 100 students take part in STEM4Girls event

Beers on the job, smacking crotches: 10 police misconduct probes in B.C.

Recent report by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner highlights a number of investigations

Seizure of cannabis edibles, including mac-and-cheese, prompt warning from B.C. RCMP

Potato chips, cheesecake and candy infused with cannabis also seized back in August

B.C. parents sue city and province in 12-year-old daughter’s drowning at lake

Beverly Park drowned at Rotary Lake in Dawson Creek in August 2016

Halloween hauntings happening in the North Okanagan

From fireworks to fundraisers, events are planned this weekend and Oct. 31

Limited parking drives concerns for North Okanagan housing project

Public hearing scheduled for CMHA low-income expansion project proposal

Summerland curlers begin season on the ice

League action and bonspiels to continue into March

Penticton-bound plane forced to return to Vancouver

It’s the third flight in three weeks that has been unable to land at Penticton Regional Airport.

‘The West Wants Out’: Wexit rallies planned in Alberta as separatist momentum grows

Rallies scheduled in Edmonton, Calgary and Red Deer

Most Read