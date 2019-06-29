Rebecca Shepherd works on one of the four murals being painted in the Hanoi 36 restaurant set to open August 1. (Photo submitted)

New restaurant to Salmon Arm brings unique flavours from north Vietnam

Dishes are inspired from street vendors in north Vietnam

Residents of the Shuswap will soon be able to taste cuisine inspired by food served on the streets in North Vietnam.

North Vietnamese food is somewhat of a rarity in North America with the majority of Vietnamese restaurants serving dishes with origins in the south. Opening the first week of August in Salmon Arm, Hanoi 36 will be serving a unique opportunity, the chance to taste food Vietnamese cuisine unique to North Vietnamese street vendors.

Michael Hai Manh Vu is the owner of Hanoi 36. Although his parents own restaurants in Winnipeg, this is his own restaurants’ first location. Manh Vus’ interest in Salmon Arm was inspired by its residents.

“What really drove me to actually look into Salmon Arm was an article about a group of people who would go around downtown and they would generate income for businesses, just helping out the community.”

Born in Hanoi, Manh Vu moved to Hong Kong when he was seven-years-old and stayed in Hong Kong for two years before immigrating to Canada. He trained at the Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts which leads to a slight French flare to his cooking by using butter and wine.

Aside from the occasional pan fried steak being deglazed with red wine, Manh Vu sticks to his North Vietnamese routes which can differ greatly from the South Vietnamese style.

“Southern cuisine is more common here in North America, a lot of the dishes are more on the sweet side,” Manh Vu said. “Northern cuisine is much more like chinese style cooking where it is more flavourful and it is a bit more on the tastier side.”

The restaurants’ name, Hanoi 36, is a reference to the historical civic urban core of Hanoi. Divided into four quarters the area used to be the residential, manufacturing and commercial center, where each street was specialized in one specific type of manufacturing or commerce.

“In the old quarters you have all these streets and on these streets you have these little stalls and sometimes the street side vendors would specialize in a particular dish,” Manh Vu said. “These cuisines are brought by various people who have lived there for a long time or have immigrated from another province.”

Manh Vu aims to serve locally sourced produce at Hanoi 36.

“We do try to source from local suppliers rather than the big companies themselves so we want to get all the ingredients fresh and support the local farmers and businesses,” he said.

The restaurant plans to open August 1 but until then four murals are being painted on the walls of the restaurant by two local artists, Roxi Hermsen and Rebecca Shepherd.

Most Read