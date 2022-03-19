Registration closing soon for Shuswap Launch-a-Preneur

Markus Jaeger of Inspired Breads gives his pitch for a local, organically sourced bakery at the 2019 Launch-a-Preneur event. (File photo)

Registration will soon be closing for the return of Shuswap Launch-a-Preneur.

Aspiring entrepreneurs ages 16 and up are wanted to take part of this Dragons’ Den style business development competition, designed by Okanagan College Enactus, Salmon Arm Economic Development Society and Community Futures Shuswap.

The program is designed to lead and assist individuals and teams to successfully plan for and launch their business in the Shuswap, while competing for prize packages in true Dragons’ Den fashion.

Teams can be comprised of individuals or groups working on developing the same business concept. Participants must have access to the internet, basic computer skills and plan to operate their business within the Shuswap.

Business start-ups that have been in operation for less than 18 months are also eligible to participate.

This is the sixth season for the award-winning Shuswap Launch-a-Preneur program.

To register and/or find out more, visit www.launch-a-preneur.ca.

