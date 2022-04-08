RONA Salmon Arm busy with customers for April 8 ‘soft opening’

Newly renovated and with new owners, the store has expanded to 30,000 square feet

The RONA Salmon Arm team gathers for a photo before soft opening day on Friday, April 8, 2022. (Photo contributed)

Salmon Arm’s newly renovated RONA, under new ownership, opened its doors Friday, April 8.

Shiny and new for its ‘soft opening,’ the store was busy with customers checking out the new look and merchandise.

Now a larger 30,000-square-foot business, the Salmon Arm RONA includes a 24,000-sq.ft. indoor sales floor, an adjacent 6,000-sq.ft. outdoor garden centre, a drive-through lumber yard and a section dedicated to contractors.

A media release noted customers will be able to find a complete assortment of seasonal, outdoor, painting, plumbing, hardware and electrical products, as well as various appliances. It said that in addition to the inventory available in store, thousands more products will be offered online.

The new owner in Salmon Arm is the Allen Group, which also owns RONA stores in North Vancouver and Powell River. According to the media release, the Allen Group has more than 50 years of retail experience and has been with RONA since 2004.

“We’re very excited at the opportunity to continue expanding our store network within the RONA family. The RONA banner has been a great fit for our business model, providing added value that helps us better serve our customers and meet their highest expectations, whether in terms of convenience, quality, variety or price,” remarked Bruce Allen, president of B.H. Allen Building Centre Ltd.

The Allen Group is an independent RONA dealer, although affiliated with Lowe’s Canada.

“We are extremely proud to continue our collaboration with the Allen Group as they acquire a third RONA store in British Columbia. Their extensive retail experience and understanding of customer needs will help make this destination a go-to store for customers in the Salmon Arm area. The Allen Group shares RONA’s values and we’re confident that they will serve customers in this region effectively,” said Philippe Element, vice-president, RONA sales and dealer support at Lowe’s Canada.

Lowe’s Canada is a home improvement retailer operating or servicing some 450 corporate and affiliated stores under different banners.

The RONA in Salmon Arm is located at 2430 10th Ave. SW. Its hours are 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The phone number is 250-577-1000.

