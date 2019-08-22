Salmon Arm Downtown Activity Centre owner wants to keep building alive

Support from community in form of tenants wanted for heritage building

The owner of Salmon Arm’s Downtown Activity Centre would like more tenants in order to keep the building going.

Parmjit Chahal says he’s working with an architect now to remodel and paint the outside of the building, and he would be willing to work with potential tenants to see what their needs are for the inside.

“Actually I have a new couple of people but I am looking for more – daycare people, there’s a gym if someone wants to have dancing classes or some other stuff.”

He says a school program will still be running out of the building as well.

Chahal purchased the former elementary school and then activity centre at the end of January. He says he is in no rush at this point.

“I’m not worried about anything. Sooner or later, we will get business. Businesses take time, I’m not worried about renting right now.”

Read more: Prospective Downtown Activity Centre owners plan to keep it as community centre

Read more: Trustee won’t delay Downtown Activity Centre sale

Read more: Salmon Arm citizens hope to purchase former school

Read more: Efforts to save the DAC continue

He emphasizes he would like to work with potential tenants.

“We are open to ideas… we can see what we can do and figure that out.”

Chahal says he’s willing to wait at least six months before making any further decisions about the site such as demolition.

“I’m not planning to do that right now, I’m not tearing it down right now, I want to fix it. I don’t need to tear it down right now.”

He said he hopes there will be community support for what is designated as a heritage building.

“If they can support us, we will keep the building… We are willing to work there and make the building beautiful.”

@SalmonArm

marthawickett@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter