Salmon Arm’s Downtown Activity Centre. (File photo)

Salmon Arm Downtown Activity Centre owner wants to keep building alive

Support from community in form of tenants wanted for heritage building

The owner of Salmon Arm’s Downtown Activity Centre would like more tenants in order to keep the building going.

Parmjit Chahal says he’s working with an architect now to remodel and paint the outside of the building, and he would be willing to work with potential tenants to see what their needs are for the inside.

“Actually I have a new couple of people but I am looking for more – daycare people, there’s a gym if someone wants to have dancing classes or some other stuff.”

He says a school program will still be running out of the building as well.

Chahal purchased the former elementary school and then activity centre at the end of January. He says he is in no rush at this point.

“I’m not worried about anything. Sooner or later, we will get business. Businesses take time, I’m not worried about renting right now.”

Read more: Prospective Downtown Activity Centre owners plan to keep it as community centre

Read more: Trustee won’t delay Downtown Activity Centre sale

Read more: Salmon Arm citizens hope to purchase former school

Read more: Efforts to save the DAC continue

He emphasizes he would like to work with potential tenants.

“We are open to ideas… we can see what we can do and figure that out.”

Chahal says he’s willing to wait at least six months before making any further decisions about the site such as demolition.

“I’m not planning to do that right now, I’m not tearing it down right now, I want to fix it. I don’t need to tear it down right now.”

He said he hopes there will be community support for what is designated as a heritage building.

“If they can support us, we will keep the building… We are willing to work there and make the building beautiful.”

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Salmon Arm thrift stores temporarily refuse donations to keep up with glut

Just Posted

Collision at Highway 1/Balmoral Road intersection

Emergency personnel responding

Shuswap’s Rust Valley Restorers team rolling onto Netflix

Mike and Connor Hall, Avery Shoaf see television show picked up by streaming service

Canada geese in the Shuswap: Beautiful milfoil eaters or poopy pests?

Numbers of geese increasing in the Shuswap to the joy of some people and dismay of others

Salmon Arm’s Sebastien Archambault joins Humboldt Broncos

Defenceman played last two seasons with Junior B Sicamous Eagles

Shuswap artists invited to bring the noise

Sound machine exhibit planned for Salmon Arm Art Gallery in 2020

Sister Speak comes home to Okanagan on world tour

Shosws in Kelowna, Vernon and Revelstoke

North Okanagan home scorched by flames

Neighbouring homes threatened by blaze, which is producing heavy black smoke

South Okanagan wildfire monitored closely for hot spots

The Eagle Bluff wildfire, north of Oliver, is classified as held

Drugs, cash and 11 people apprehended at North Okanagan house

RCMP executed warrant at 35th Street home for second time in a month

UBC Okanagan, Lake Country joint community pool not a reality

Lake Country residents want a community pool, survey shows

Hell’s Angel prospect back in custody after being charged with assault

The 30-year-old man now faces several additional charges

B.C. family stranded in Croatia desperate to come home

Funds being raised to bring back mom and two children

New South Okanagan winery will open its doors soon

Phantom Creek Estates announced its new CEO and winemaker, and completed first phase of construction

B.C. man tells judge he attempted suicide a month before daughters’ murders

Andrew Berry takes stand in his defense for December 2017 deaths of young daughters

Most Read