Salmon Arm furniture store applies for permit to build attached storage building

Warehouse would be 24-feet high, about 8 feet higher than existing store but within requirements

This aerial photo shows the City Furniture parcel at 1160 10th Ave. SW in Salmon Arm. The proposed addition would be set over the south portion of the parcel, separated from the street frontage by the existing building. (City of Salmon Arm image)

The owners of City Furniture would like to build an addition for storage to the existing commercial building.

The parcel is located at 1160 10th Ave. SW in Salmon Arm. The addition would be set over the south portion of the parcel, separated from the street frontage by the existing building.

The existing building is 16 feet high; the new one would be 24 feet.

“The proposed building addition… would have a footprint of approximately 660 square metres and is 7.3 metres in height (the maximum height permitted in the C-3 Zone is 10 metres),” stated a city planning report.

The application came to the city’s May 1 development and planning services committee and will be the subject of a hearing at council’s May 8 evening meeting.

The owners are Dhaliwal Investments Ltd. and Kandola Investments Ltd., and the applicant is Vic Van Isle Construction 2020 Ltd.

City staff said the design of the addition aligns with the existing building and is a functional style to accommodate commercial loading and accessory storage use.

“Aligned with OCP (official community plan) guidelines, the building addition presents a varied facade and, along with the existing building, creates a varied roofline providing some visual interest,” stated the report.

The city’s design review panel (DRP) also approved of the plan.

“Panel members discussed the proposal, noting the addition for indoor storage would improve the site relative to less-formal outside storage. The applicant noted an appreciation for neighbour concerns, noting the inclusion of varying colour siding panels and landscaping to improve site aesthetics. Noting the scale of the proposed addition, the DRP is supportive.”

Other details provided were:

• The existing linear bed or shrubs on the east property boundary will remain.

• The existing six-foot chain link fence on the west property line will be extended around the new addition and across the north face of the addition to secure the entrances and refuse containers.

• A six-foot wide awning will be installed over the entrances and overhead doors of the addition.

Lewis Hendrickson of Vic Van Isle Construction told council the warehouse would be a pre-cast building constructed in Armstrong.

He said the chain-link fence will be slatted with a colour suitable to the city, possibly grey, which will improve the existing look. He predicted construction of the addition would not take more than four to four-and-a-half months.

Coun. Sylvia Lindgren said she had concerns for the neighbours about a large concrete wall going up a few feet from their kitchen windows and asked if they had been notified.

The builder said he has heard no feedback yet; Mayor Alan Harrison noted this is not a rezoning or a development variance permit; it is a development permit.

Mayor and council voted unanimously to move the application forward to the next meeting of council. Couns. Kevin Flynn and David Gonella had excused themselves from discussions and voting due to a potential or perceived conflict of interest.

