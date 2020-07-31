Allen Mills, the owner of Mills Mechanical, poses for a photo with Angie Austin, the winner of last year’s furnace giveaway. (Mills Mechanical Ltd./Facebook)

Shuswap HVAC company giving away free furnace to someone in need

Mills Mechanical plans to help keep a deserving individual warm this winter

A local company is hoping to ensure a deserving person is warm through the winter by giving away a free furnace replacement.

For the second year in a row, Mills Mechanical Ltd. in Sorrento is taking nominations for someone whose home could use a new furnace. Allen Mills, owner of the company, said nominations are open to anyone from Kamloops to Vernon and the entire Shuswap in between.

Mills said the idea for the giveaway came from a desire to help out someone in need, in line with the example set by a Salmon Arm roofing company, which has given a free roof replacement to an individual or family in need in recent years.

Read More: Temperatures to reach close to 40 C across Okanagan-Shuswap

Read More: ‘Devastating’ day of overdose calls in Kelowna: Paramedics

Last year Angie Austin was the winner. Mills said Austin received multiple nominations which described how she was a single mom making it work with four kids; he added that the furnace eventually replaced was probably not safe to run.

Mills said more than 300 entries were received last year, impressing on him the importance of bringing back the giveaway for another year. Anticipating an early winter, Mills is running the giveaway earlier this year with an Oct. 31 deadline for nominations.

Nominations can be submitted by email to millsmechanical@hotmail.com or through a private message to the company’s Facebook page. They must contain the name of the person being nominated and their address as well as reasons why the person is deserving of a free furnace. People cannot nominate themselves and the name and contact information of the nominator is also required.

Mills said Meister Electric has agreed to help with covering the cost of the new furnace and with the installation.

Read More: Okanagan wineries donate $10,000 to United Way’s COVID-19 relief fund

Read More: 85% of B.C. wildfires since April have been human-caused


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Business

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: Minimum income for farm tax status waived in B.C.

Just Posted

Shuswap HVAC company giving away free furnace to someone in need

Mills Mechanical plans to help keep a deserving individual warm this winter

Last park on Mara Lake closed by high water reopens

Debris left behind by high water had to be cleared before the park could open

Lego, robots and drones to take over Salmon Arm rec centre this summer

Several courses offered for young people of all ages

Temperatures to reach close to 40 C across Okanagan-Shuswap

A risk of a thunderstorm is also forecast for the region

Irrigation leak at Blackburn Park leaves soccer field soggy

City crews bring in vacuum truck to repair broken pipe

B.C. records 29 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Five people are battling the disease in hospital

COLUMN: Bringing British Columbia’s stories to the screen

The movies are often American stories, with B.C. communities serving as stand-ins for U.S. locations

Motorcycle collides with taxi in Kelowna

Byrns Road is blocked off to traffic, Thursday evening

Okanagan woman recounts emotional sex trafficking past

Local rally raises awareness, helps local lady regain power by sharing story

Non-resident travel to Haida Gwaii shut down amid COVID outbreak

Province will enforce travel restrictions from islands and mainland

Man found passed out in allegedly stolen vehicle arrested in South Okanagan

Witnesses reported the man passed out behind the wheel of a stalled vehicle

DFO will not lay charges against Texan who snatched baby seal in Port McNeill

Public education about marine mammal safety better route, DFO says

CBSA cracks down on U.S. travellers heading for Alaska then staying in B.C.

U.S. travellers approved to enter Canada will have a deadline to return back over border

130 cases of COVID-19 linked to Kelowna as reporting classification changes

Four new cases across Interior Health region

Most Read