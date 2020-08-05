Celista Estate Winery’s Celista Cuvee and Marg’s Rose received double gold medals while their Oak Barrel Foch Reserve earned a gold medal and their Siegerrebe a bronze at this year’s All Canadian Wine Championships. (Contributed)

Shuswap wineries medal at national championships

Celista Estate Winery, Ovino Winery represent region at All Canadian Wine Championships

A Shuswap winery struck gold at this year’s All Canadian Wine Championships.

Celista Estate Winery was one of 130 wineries from across the nation with competing wines in this year’s championships. Judges were particularly impressed with Celista Estate Winery’s Celista Cuvee and Marg’s Rose, both of which were awarded double gold medals. Celista’s Oak Barrel Foch Reserve received a gold medal and their Siegerrebe a bronze.

Salmon Arm’s Ovino Winery, owned and operated by John and Catherine Koopmans, also earned medals at the event. Their Momento earned a silver while their Pinot Grigio, Pinot Tramino and Entice wines each received a bronze.

Ovino Winery from Ovino Winery on Vimeo.

Jake and Margaret Ootes, who own and operates Celista Estate Winery, said they were overjoyed by the wins, adding to the 100-plus medals won during the winery’s 11 years in business.

“We are so proud of our team – vineyard workers, tasting room staff, outside sales reps and most of all our winemaker, Lee Holland,” said the Ootes. “Lee has been our winemaker since start up. I am incredibly pleased for him. These awards are a testament to his incredible skill, and of course his first-class palate.”

The All Canadian Wine Championships, held on July 25 at Niagara Peninsula, Ontario, is the oldest and one of the largest wine competitions in the country. Wines were blind tasted by eleven professional judges including wine journalists, wine makers, wine retailers and wine educators.

The Ootes credit the location of their winery, it’s air flow, soil, sun exposure, water and moisture conditions, as major factors in their success.

Ovino Winery, located at 1577 Yankee Flats Road, is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with limited tastings and physical distancing in effect. Celista Estate Winery, located at 2319 Beguelin Road, Celista, is open seven days a week from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. For more information, visit the wineries’ individual Facebook pages or websites at ovinowinery.com and celistawine.com.

Read more: Shuswap wineries win big at All Canadian Wine Championships

Read more: Owners of award-winning Shuswap winery reflect on legacy

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC Wine

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Honda Canada recalls 53,770 Odyssey, Passport and Pilot vehicles

Just Posted

Body of 21-year-old man found in Okanagan Lake

BC Coroners Service is investigting the circumstances of the man’s death

Shuswap wineries medal at national championships

Celista Estate Winery, Ovino Winery represent region at All Canadian Wine Championships

Column: Hidden painting by former Shuswap artist reveals how history repeats

Artwork by Jerome Howard Smith paints critical picture of society during late 1920s

Morning Start: Tomato juice won’t fix getting skunked

Your morning start for Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020

Passengers escape unharmed from destructive houseboat fire on Mara Lake

Cause of blaze under investigation, flames erupt about 2 a.m. Aug. 4

Airlines dispute Dr. Henry’s claim they ‘very rarely’ give accurate COVID contact tracing info

Air Canada, WestJet say they provide names and contact information

Workplace design: Are you grown up enough to work from home?

Columnist Jules Galloway is the founder/owner of Evolve Design| Build

Kelowna RCMP discover more imitation firearms used in crimes

RCMP say the fake guns can be hard to distinguish from the real ones

Dyer: Replacing dam and solar power

Research indicates Canada could replace 100% of power from dams with solar, using only 13% of the land

Airborne hot dog strikes Greater Victoria pedestrian

Police called to 4200-block of Quadra Street for hot dog incident

Kootnekoff: CEWS expanded and extended

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, her diverse legal career spans over 20 years

B.C. scientist, 63, protests in trees set to be removed for Trans Mountain pipeline

Tim Takaro is reaching new heights as he tries to stall the pipeline expansion project in New Westminster

Police investigate North Okanagan truck fire

‘At this time, investigators are treating the fire as suspicious,’ says Cpl. Tania Finn

Dwindling B.C. bamboo supply leaves Calgary Zoo biologists worried about pandas

Zoo has been trying to send pandas back to China since May

Most Read