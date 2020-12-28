Adam and Genean Morrow are on the verge of opening their new brewery the Morrow Beer Company in Salmon Arm. (Jim Elliot-Salmon Arm Observer)

Adam and Genean Morrow are on the verge of opening their new brewery the Morrow Beer Company in Salmon Arm. (Jim Elliot-Salmon Arm Observer)

What’s the good news, 2020? New microbrewery a dream come true for Salmon Arm couple

The Salmon Arm Observer looks back at some of the year’s positive stories

As 2020 draws to a close, the Salmon Arm Observer is looking back at some of the stories that reflect the positive work, activities and accomplishments that occurred throughout this challenging year.

A Salmon Arm couple’s dream which started in the kitchen of their studio apartment has foamed up and spilled over into a soon-to-open craft brewery.

Adam and Genean Morrow have wanted to own a brewery since Adam’s first experiments with home brewing. After putting plenty of sweat equity into the former Windmill Meats location on Lakeshore Drive, they plan to open the Morrow Beer Company in November.

Adam says he plans to brew up a range of beer varieties with something for everyone. He said a kolsch, hazy pale ale, IPA, fruited wheat ale and an oat porter will be among the first batches to hit the Morrows’ taps.

Read More: Puppy loses leg after fall from moving vehicle in North Shuswap, BC SPCA investigating

Read More: City installs speed humps along Okanagan Avenue in Salmon Arm

Read More: Bear shot in Lake Country due to ‘people problem’

Read More: Green Party says it would set path to make B.C. carbon-neutral by 2045

Along with the Lakeshore Drive location, the Morrows plan to have beer on liquor store shelves. They are currently set up to can beer and Adam said they hope to move on to bottling as well in the future. Genean added they plan to distribute kegs to select restaurants in the area as well. Distribution will initially focus on the Shuswap and communities between Salmon Arm and Kelowna.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon ArmBC Craft beer

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
How one Vancouver Island baker got her homemade cookies featured in Hallmark films

Just Posted

Snow remains on the trees in Salmon Arm Monday morning, Dec. 28, after a snowfall overnight, with more snow forecast throughout the week. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Snowy week ahead forecast for Shuswap including New Year’s Day

Sunshine and clouds predicted to break up snowfall on Tuesday, Dec. 29 and Thursday, Dec. 30

Adam and Genean Morrow are about to open their new brewery the Morrow Beer Company in Salmon Arm. (Jim Elliot - Salmon Arm Observer)
What’s the good news, 2020? New microbrewery a dream come true for Salmon Arm couple

The Salmon Arm Observer looks back at some of the year’s positive stories

Florence Pineo says bowling is good exercise and a fun social outing for seniors. (Jim Elliot - Salmon Arm Observer)
What’s the good news, 2020? 98-year-old Salmon Arm woman keeps active at the bowling lanes

The Salmon Arm Observer looks back at some of the positive stories of 2020

Interior Health has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Vernon’s Heritage Square long-term care facility on 27th Street. Ten people, including staff and residents, have tested positive. (kaigo.ca photo)
Vernon care home sees COVID outbreak

Ten people – residents and staff – at Heritage Square on 27th Street have tested positive

A Grade 6/7 class from Vernon’s BX Elementary School is among the nationwide winners of CBC Music’s Canadian Music Playlist Challenge. (File photo)
WATCH: Timeless music list makes winner of Vernon elementary school class

BX Elementary Grade 6/7 class among 10 nationwide winners of CBC contest

People line up at the London Airport to get out of the country as a new variant of COVID-19 is found in the U.K. Most countries have banned flights from the U.K. including Canada where there are no flights allowed until at least Jan. 6. (AP Photo)
B.C. has its first confirmed case of COVID-19 variant from the U.K.

The Island resident flew from the U.K. to Vancouver on Dec. 15

Olivia Meleta, a high school math teacher, is photographed near her Thornhill, Ont., home on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. From texting friends on the sly to downloading apps that spit out answers, educators say the pandemic-induced move to an online classroom has offered up a wealth of tech-driven workarounds to actually doing the work. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Cheating a ‘free-for-all’ at virtual high schools, Canadian teachers say

Stress from the pandemic has collided with the pressure to get good grades

FILE – Registered nurse Liana Perruzza attends to a patient in a COVID positive room in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
More than 15,000 people have died in Canada due to COVID-19

Quebec figures pushed Canada to this grim milestone

Social activity in homes and accommodation at Big White Ski Resort has resulted in the transmission of COVID-19. (Big White Ski Resort photo)
More snow to come at Big White

Snow is expected all over the Okanagan today, including Big White

Debbie Drew poses for a photo with her father Graham Drew during her visit to a long-term care home in British Columbia in this undated handout photo. She said visiting restrictions that were initially needed at facilities like the Lynn Valley Care Centre are now causing more harm than good for her dad and other residents mostly confined to their rooms. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Debbie Drew *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Visit restrictions contributed to depression among care home residents: doctor

Findings released last month show a seven per cent rate of increase in antipsychotic use

Langford’s Heather Charlton had dozens of her custom cookies featured in two Hallmark holiday movies. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
How one Vancouver Island baker got her homemade cookies featured in Hallmark films

Film company ended up ordering over 11 dozen cookies

Logging camp at Upper Adam's River by photographer W.F. "Monty" Montgomery from Chase, B.C. The exciting news of the completion of the Adams Lumber Company brought Monty to Chase. Armed with an 8 x 10 camera, he began documenting the area. According to author Joyce Dunn, Montgomery was never allowed to retire. He "dealt with the realism of industry with the precision of superb photography." Date of photograph unknown. Image courtesy the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.
Shuswap history in pictures: Adams Lumber

The completion of the Adams Lumber Company brought W.F. Montgomery to Chase

Canada’s goalie Devon Levi (1) makes the save on Slovakia forward Dominik Jendek (14) as Thomas Harley (5) defends during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada hangs on to dump Slovakia 3-1 in world junior hockey clash

Canadians a perfect 2-0 to start tournament

Richmond RCMP are investigating a collision in which a female pedestrian was killed Boxing Day evening. (Black Press - file photo)
Richmond RCMP investigate pedestrian fatality

Woman killed in marked crosswalk shortly before 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26

Most Read