The Great Outdoors by James Murray

Column: Blister-free feet worth investing in

Great Outdoors by James Murray

This past Christmas I received a pair of really good, heavy duty socks made of alpaca wool. They are warm, comfortable, fit well and are a pleasure to wear.

A pair of good quality, comfortable, properly fitting socks is probably one of the most important pieces of outdoor gear to have when venturing into the wilds. Their importance may not seem all that significant until you experience blistering on your feet. Take my word for it, nothing can ruin a walk in the woods or an extended outdoor adventure more than blisters.

Experienced hikers and outdoors people all know just how important quality socks are on the trail. Having said that, it’s not necessarily something you have to learn the hard way.

Here are a few pointers for when you are picking out the right socks for your particular needs.

Over the last two decades, modern ‘sock technology’ has evolved to the point where one can now purchase a multitude of socks, made of both natural and synthetic materials, designed for various types of specific activities. Having said that, wool still comprises a significant percentage (25 to 85 per cent) of the fabric used in making many of these socks. Most sock manufacturers list the percentage of materials used right on the packaging. Silk is other natural fibre commonly found in socks. Silk wicks moisture and provides a smooth feel, which also makes it ideal for outdoor walking wear.

Not all natural materials, however, are good fibres for socks. Avoid socks containing large quantities of cotton as it is a poor insulator and retains moisture. The latter trait is what leads to hotspots (friction areas on your feet) when you’re walking that can ultimately lead to blistering. In a word, cotton socks are a recipe for disaster, so do yourself, and your feet a favour and avoid cotton socks.

Read more: Three week Shuswap Trail Alliance auction set to go live

Read more: Extreme hiking, time travel and science converge in the Burgess Shale

More often than not, synthetic fibres and materials are added to enhance a sock’s comfort, as well as, increase insulation, moisture-wicking ability and cushioning. Some of the more common synthetic fibres used in socks are polyester, which has both moisture-wicking and quick-drying properties, acrylics, which provide good insulation, feel soft next to the skin and wick moisture well, and nylon, which gives elasticity as well as strength to socks.

When selecting socks, a good rule of thumb is to match the weight of the sock to the type of walking/hiking you will be doing and the weight of your walking shoe or hiking boot. For example, a lightweight sock will compliment lighter walking shoes on easy trails for a few hours of walking or hiking. Harder trail types require mid-weight socks, while heavy socks are what’s wanted for rough and difficult terrain when hiking for several hours. When buying a pair of socks, look for extra cushioning in the areas where your feet tend to get sore such as the heel or toe. If your feet rub against the tongue of your boot, causing discomfort, look for extra padding on the instep of a sock.

To say the least, the right socks can make all the difference. Matching socks and boots can also reduce the chance of twisting an ankle.

Now, having proclaimed the virtues of a good pair of walking/hiking/outdoor socks, I do have to also mention the downside – they can be expensive. A pair of alpaca socks will run you $30 or more. Specialized outdoor activity socks can run anywhere from $20 to $50 and up. So no they are not cheap but, compared to the discomfort of blisters, they are well worth whatever price you choose to pay.

I think I’ll start saving up to buy a second pair of those alpaca socks.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Outdoors and Recreation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Column: Remembering the famed Lee Creek Harvest Festival

Just Posted

The Chase community is filling up the Kraft Hockeyville rally page in support of the Art Holding Memorial Arena. (Google Maps Image)
Chase, Sicamous and Salmon Arm in the running for Kraft Hockeyville

Community support, stories needed to win national competition

Highway 97A is closed south of Sicamous due to a vehicle incident. (DriveBC Image)
Highway 97A closed south of Sicamous due to vehicle crash

The highway has been closed since 5 a.m. or earlier.

Toronto’s Mass Vaccination Clinic is shown on Sunday January 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
COVID-19: No new deaths, 51 new cases in Interior Health

Fifty people are in hospital with the virus, 21 of whom are in intensive care

The Shuswap Trail Alliance's annual fundraiser will be held online this year with a three-week silent auction beginning on Feb. 5. (File photo)
Three week Shuswap Trail Alliance auction set to go live

Shuswap Trails Deep Winter Lockdown Online Silent Auction kicks off on Feb. 5

South Canoe Elementary re-opened its doors on Monday, Feb. 1, after being closed for two weeks in response to confirmed cases of COVID-19 confirmed among the school community. (File photo)
Five days pass since last COVID-19 case confirmed at North Okanagan-Shuswap schools

Superintendent reports majority individuals who were self-isolating now back at schools

Shiromali Krishnaraj arrives from India and receives a mandatory COVID-19 test at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Ontario has started testing of arriving international pasengers in advance of a federal program to restrict entries to Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. sees 1,158 more COVID-19 cases over weekend

Eight new cases of UK variant, all traced to travel

Rebekah McDonald of Red Deer. (Screenshot by Advocate staff)
Calls for more ‘transparency’ after returning Alberta traveller detained at airport

‘Heavy-handed’ response was unnecessary say local politicians

(cornderdesign/Pixabay photo)
Column: Blister-free feet worth investing in

Great Outdoors by James Murray

Privacy commissioner Daniel Therrien speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Clearview AI broke Canadian privacy laws with facial recognition tool, watchdogs say

Clearview AI’s technology allows for the collection of huge numbers of images from various sources

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. Canada could get more than one million additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine by the end of March through a global vaccine sharing initiative known as COVAX. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada to get up to 1.1 m more doses by March through global vaccine alliance

Canada had planned to vaccinate three million people by the end of March

Montreal Canadiens defenceman Shea Weber passes by a sign made by his children as he warms up before his 1,000th game of his career for the game against the Vancouver Canucks Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Habs trip Canucks 5-3 in Shea Weber’s 1,000th NHL game

Tyler Toffoli scores twice in win over ex-teammates in Vancouver

Hands-only CRP has been proven to be far more effective than mouth-to-mouth and is far safer during the COVID-19 pandemic, says Leon Baranowski, B.C. Emergency Health Services paramedic practice leader. (BCEHS stock photo)
CPR during COVID-19: How to save someone’s life without risking your own

Paramedics share tips after civilians perform safe CPR on cardiac arrest patient in B.C. park

(Phil McLachlan/The Free Press file)
Big White COVID-19 cluster grows by five cases

This brings the total to 231 cases, since the cluster was declared 49 days ago

Summerland Secondary
COVID-19 exposure at Summerland Secondary School

A letter was sent home to parents Feb. 2

Most Read