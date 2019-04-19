Column: Heading out of town to hunt for Easter eggs

Kids get ready to race off in search of eggs containing prizes during the 2018 District of Sicamous Easter egg hunt at Finlayson Park. (File photo)

Salmon Arm families looking to get the kids outside Sunday morning for a community Easter egg hunt will have to hit the road bright and early and head out of town.

Kudos to the local businesses and the Mall at Piccadilly for stepping up for the kids over the Easter weekend, but if an outdoors community event is your thing, well, you’re going to have to pay one of our neighbouring communities a visit.

On Saturday morning, from 9:30 to 11:30, Sicamous hosts its annual Easter egg hunt at Finlayson Park. This is a terrific community event, with kid crafts, face painting and more. Sunday morning brings a couple of options. The annual Sorrento Lions Easter egg hunt runs 11 a.m. (sharp) to 12:30 p.m. at Sorrento Blind Bay Park. More than 8,000 eggs are hidden throughout the park for kids to find.

Also on Sunday, there’s the Silver Creek Easter egg hunt at Silver Creek Community Park. This one runs from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30.

I’ve taken my son to the Sicamous Easter event on more than one occasion. In fact, the family often accompanied me when I was in Sicamous to photograph events and activities for the Eagle Valley News. Why? Because Sicamous hits it out of the park when it comes to doing family events. And I understand the community is looking to host even more.

Meanwhile, in Salmon Arm, our Children’s Festival Society is working hard to keep their amazing, free Canada Day event going. Representatives from the children’s society recently asked the city council if they’d considered hiring a planner who could assist with community events. (Sicamous has an events co-ordinator, funded by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, and a recreation & events manager.)

It might not be a bad thing if we had a community events manager – especially since the number of Salmon Arm’s fantastic free family events appears to be growing. Among them: the Salty Street Festival (Saturday, May 11), the Father’s Day Kids Fishing Derby (June 17), the Fall Fair downtown parade, the Friendship Day SoapBox Derby, the Halloween Treat Trail and our own Canada Day fireworks and festivities at Canoe Beach.

We may not have the big community Easter event, yet, but getting out of town Saturday morning to enjoy another lovely part of the Shuswap sounds like a good start to the day to me.

