Column: Taking my best shot and having fun with archery

As I knocked an arrow and drew back on the bow string I could feel a sense of anticipation.

Taking aim slowly, I held my breath and let the string slip off my fingertips. The arrow struck its mark just on the outer edge of the nine ring – pretty good shot for guy like me.

My second arrow was about and inch below. At that point I figured I should stop while I was ahead. Meanwhile, the 20 young summer campers listening and watching were duly impressed as I explained archery is all about focus and consistency.

For two weeks I had been helping facilitate the archery component at Mackenzie Camp where I had introduced compound bows to both the campers and instructors. The Genesis bows we used were easy for the campers to pull back and hold. With a little success came a lot of enthusiasm.

Historically, archery was used for both hunting and as a weapon in combat. In modern times, it is still a popular way to hunt, as well as a competitive sport and recreational activity.

Whether your plan is to shoot just for fun, or ascend the podium at a competition, archery can be both fun and challenging. Archery provides a great upper-body workout, not to mention a cardiovascular workout, especially at 3-D shoots where participants have to walk from target to target along a course and retrieve their arrows.

Modern archery shoots and/or competitions features three primary disciplines: target, field and 3-D. Target archery consists of shooting at bull’s-eye style, multi-coloured targets at prescribed distances. Generally, target archers shoot 18 metres (about 20 yards) indoors, and 30 to 90 metres outdoors, depending on the set up. Target archers can compete at local, regional, national and international levels. There are both indoor and outdoor ranges right here in Salmon Arm. (For further information, contact the Salmon Arm Archery Club and/or the Salmon Arm Fish and Game Club.)

Field archery is often shot on a roving course in a woods with paper targets 20 feet to 80 yards away. Participants hike along a defined course and shoot targets at uphill and downhill angles. At 3-D archery events and tournaments, competitors walk a wooded or open course and shoot at three-dimensional life-like animal targets at different distances.

An easy way to get a better understanding and feel of each type of discipline is to drop by an event organized by an archery group or archery store that also has an indoor shooting range. Most avid archers and/or sales staff are willing to answer questions. Once you’ve researched which types of archery you’d like to try, contact an appropriate archery club/organization to help you get started. By joining a club, you can participate in local, regional and nationwide programs at both youth and adult levels that can be either purely recreational or competitive. Clubs quite often offer weekly shoots where new potential members can drop by and try out a hands-on archery experience. Clubs also offer consistent coaching and access to league and tournament shoots and competitions.

When choosing which type of bow to shoot, again it is best to check with local experts who can explain each of the three archery disciplines, as well as provide an opportunity to try out different bows and equipment. In basic terms, your options are the Olympic-style recurve bow, a compound bow and, for traditionalists, a longbow. What bow you choose depends on what feels good to you as an archer, and appeals to you as a discipline.

The important thing is to have fun. And, although I’ve never been what you could call an accomplished shot, I have nevertheless always enjoyed knocking an arrow and taking my best shot. Having said that, what I have also discovered is just how satisfying it feels to help instruct a bunch of young kids who, in many cases, have never actually drawn back a bow string. It really does feel good to see these young people become both excited and enthusiastic about getting into the sport of archery. Some may never pick up a bow again, others may go on to become accomplished archers.

Part of me wishes I’d had the opportunity to go to summer camp when I was I kid – not that it would have improved my skills as an archery.

