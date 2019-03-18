Keep more tax dollars in town, and do without the wood splitters

There was some good news out of the City of Salmon Arm recently that I thought might stir more of a buzz in town – or at least among the 2,000-plus people who voted against our borrowing $5.3 million for the construction the Ross Street underpass.

The news, provided to council by city engineering and public works director Rob Niewenhuizen, was that the city stands a good chance of having that $5.3 million taken care of with a National Trade Corridors Fund grant for 50 per cent of eligible costs of an eligible project – which the $12 million underpass might very well be. This is because the province has identified the Marine Park Drive railway crossing – which the underpass will replace –among its top 30 trade corridors of concern.

As someone who wasn’t entirely convinced of the priority of the underpass going into the referendum on it, I’m excited we stand a chance of getting it done for roughly half the cost.

At the same time, however, I have to ask, why must we have to go hat-in-hand to the provincial or federal governments every time the need for important municipal infrastructure arises? And why must the city be financially responsible to such a degree for improving the safety of a national transportation corridor?

Is it so provincial or federal politicians can can bask in the light of flashing cameras as they return some of our hard-earned tax dollars? Ideally during an election year? Or is it because they feel they’re better equipped to determine our spending priorities? Such as investing in a $3,200 wood splitter, a $10,000 trailer or a $1.6 million trip to India (all examples of government waste recognized by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation in their recent Teddy Awards).

Not that municipal governments are above foolish spending (Vancouver spent $50,000 inviting residents to write emails to trees). But it would be nice if our local governments could receive and/or keep more of our tax dollars to spend locally (such as the newly introduced Employer Health Tax, being paid on top of MSP premiums) . Ideally, that would mean more money for big ticket projects and less stress around borrowing or pursuing grants.

