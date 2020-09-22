A Salmon Arm fire truck is parked downtown while responding to a call in 2019. (File photo)

Age requirement for firefighters in Salmon Arm lowered

Three-month probation period replaced by longer recruit training

If you’re 18 and would like to become a firefighter in Salmon Arm, your wish is closer to coming true.

Salmon Arm Fire Chief Brad Shirley received approval from city council on Sept. 14 to go ahead with lowering the minimum age requirement from 19 to 18 years.

Shirley explained that many other paid on call fire departments in the province now have 18 as their minimum.

He said because it takes at least a year to complete recruit training, anyone starting the program would be 19 by the time they were finished.

Shirley also said lowering the age might provide a few more younger recruits.

Another change he requested was getting rid of the three-month probation required following successful completion of recruit training.

The three-month probation goes back to a time when recruit class was only three months long, he explained. At that time, it was felt more time was required to adequately assess the candidate.

Now that the recruit class is a year-plus, “it gives us time to really look at a candidate and make sure they’re suitable,” he said.

The longer time also enables recruits to conduct all firefighter duties upon completion of the class where currently they must complete the addition three-month probation period.

Read more: Bench to honour Salmon Arm firefighters, firefighting family

Read more: Shuswap firefighters deployed to Christie Mountain wildfire in Penticton

marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon Armfirefighters

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Shuswap dragon boat team honours Terry Fox in its own way

Just Posted

Age requirement for firefighters in Salmon Arm lowered

Three-month probation period replaced by longer recruit training

Shuswap dragon boat team honours Terry Fox in its own way

Close to $1,000 raised on the 40th anniversary of the Marathon of Hope

Theft-related charges in Salmon Arm deliver accused 140 days in jail

Man sentenced must also stay away from 10th Street SW and two local businesses

Okanagan College expands ‘Wellness Wednesdays’ to all students this fall

Wellness Wednesday workshops are designed to be psycho-educational

Fuel Good Day pumps up North Okanagan-Shuswap charities

Cheques for more than $2,500 handed over to three organizations in annual fundraiser

B.C. reports 96 new COVID-19 cases, one hospital outbreak

61 people in hospital as summer ends with election

“Unprecedented” coalition demands end to B.C. salmon farms

First Nations, commercial fishermen among group calling for action on Cohen recommendations

Earthquake off coast of Washington recorded at 4.1 magnitude

The quake was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometres

‘Perfect storm’ causes influx of black widows in the Okanagan

The region’s only venomous spider has come out in full force this year

B.C.’s top doctor says she’s received abuse, death threats during COVID-19 response

Henry has become a national figure during her time leading B.C.’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Suspected human remains found in burned out vehicle on OKIB land

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP hand over investigation to Major Crimes

Kamloops RCMP search for armed robber of pizza restaurant

The incident unfolded on Monday evening at the Sahali Domino’s store

BC Liberals must change gears from election cynicism, focus on the issues: UBC professors

COVID-19 response and recovery is likely to dominate platforms

Most Read