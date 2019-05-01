Representatives from The Salmon Arm Rotary Club, the City of Salmon Arm and Green Creek Timber Construction gathered to break ground on the new picnic structure at Blackburn Park on Wednesday, May 1. The club is contributing $50,000 to the $80,000 project, which is expected to be completed by late May. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Blackburn Park picnic shelter going up

Salmon Arm Rotary Club contributing $50,000 towards $80,000 project

Representatives from The Salmon Arm Rotary Club, the City of Salmon Arm and Green Creek Timber Construction gathered to break ground on the new picnic structure at Blackburn Park on Wednesday, May 1. The rotary club is contributing $50,000 to the $80,000 project which is expected to be completed by late May.

