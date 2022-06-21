Celebrate Canada Day in the Shuswap

Cam LaBoyne and kids Sophia and Emmett enjoy watching Uncle Chris the Clown on the Main Stage at the Salmon Arm Canada Day Children’s Festival on Monday, July 1, 2019. (File photo)

By Barb Brouwer

Contributor

Canada Day events are as diverse as the people who live here.

For the younger set, the Shuswap Children’s Association is hosting Bobs & Lolo, a Vancouver-based children’s music duo consisting of Robyn Hardy (Bobs), and Lorraine Pond (LoLo).

Their first album, the 2004 “Sea Notes,” had a marine-based theme and introduced children to ocean life. Subsequent albums feature songs about healthy living, conserving wildlife and going green.

Bobs & LoLo have won numerous awards and their music videos have aired on Treehouse TV across Canada and Disney Junior across the U.S.

On July 1, Bobs & LoLo will present two shows: the first one at 10 a.m. and the second at noon at Song Sparrow Concert Hall. Get your free tickets at www.shuswapchildrens.ca/events.

Over on the Salmon Arm Fairgrounds, it’s all about country as the Salmon Arm and Shuswap Lake Agricultural Association hosts its first CountryFest from 5:30 p.m. to midnight at the fairgrounds.

Talented country music artists Aaron Halliday, Tanner Dawson and Ben Klick will perform.

Billed as “the first annual,” Canada Day CountryFest will also feature fun activities, three food trucks, beverages and a hydration station courtesy of H2O4U.

The Home Hardware “Get Home Safe” program will be available free of charge and Noble Tours will provide a safe ride home to Salmon Arm residences or hotels/motels. There will be no charge for this service that will operate from 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

There may be some tickets available at the gate, depending on advance ticket sales.

For more information and to purchase tickets, go online to https://www.salmonarmfair.com/countryfest.

South Shuswap

Concerns that the lake level might be high enough to cover Blind Bay Road on July 1, the Canada Day Committee and Arts Council for the South Shuswap have decided not to hold a parade.

But many other favourite aspects of the large annual event will go ahead on Centennial Field, with lots for the whole family to enjoy.

The day starts with the always popular pancake breakfast hosted by the Sorrento Lions Club.

Opening ceremonies begin at noon and guests will be able to wander through the market vendors’ area, satisfy their appetites at food trucks and enjoy live music.

Homegrown and popular Blind Bay Blues Band will perform, as will the Hillites, Jukebox and Donnie McDougall of the Guess Who.

The celebration will culminate with the always anticipated fireworks display beginning around 10:30 p.m.

Sicamous

East of Salmon Arm, Canada Day will be well-celebrated in Sicamous.

An Art Show and Children’s Festival will take place at the Red Barn from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sticks will hit the pavement for Road Hockey Tournaments, which will begin at 9 a.m. at Eagle River Secondary tennis courts at 59 Main St. and Brother’s Tavern at 420 Main St. for the 19-plus division.

The Sicamous Legion parking lot will be the site of a farmers’ market from 4 to 7 p.m.

Outdoor games, face-painting, foam pit, food vendors, live music and beverage gardens run from 3 to 9:30 p.m. at Beach Park. The celebrations will conclude at the park at dusk, with a fireworks display.

