Odd couple: Salmon Arm Fish & Game Club teams up with Blind Bay Painters

Chair of the Blind Bay Painters, Jean Toker, shows her entry into the Conservation Through Art show at the Blind Bay Hall, 2510 Blind Bay Rd. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, July 1 to Sunday, July 3 . (Photo contributed)

The Blind Bay Painters, through a collaboration with the Salmon Arm Fish & Game Club, are having an art show featuring Conservation Through Art.

With a theme of Lakes & Streams, the artists have used their vision to create a series of paintings emphasizing the importance of conservation and the environment.

The Salmon Arm Fish & Game Club has a long history in the Shuswap of supporting conservation and hunter education. Those principles include responsible, lawful firearms use and handling in hunting and sport shooting, as well as the supportof law enforcement training by providing a federally approved facility.

Supporting the Blind Bay Painters in this project emphasizes the club’s commitment to sustainable management of the environment while showcasing through art its wildlife and natural splendor.

The Blind Bay Painters are a group of talented artists who have a history of welcoming and supporting South Shuswap residents who have an interest in painting in various mediums. Through regular meetings and educational presentations, they further the development of the art community in the Shuswap.

Supported by the Salmon Arm Fish & Game Club, the artists have set out to paint the importance of conserving the watershed and accompanying streams, rivers and lakes that are a critical part of people’s continued co-existence with the environment.

This collaboration and art exhibit illustrates the importance the Salmon Arm Fish & Game Club – and many other Fish & Game Clubs throughout B.C. and Canada – place on conservation and objective, science-based management of treasured sustainable resources.

Everyone is welcome to drop into the art show and view the special conservation exhibit as well as other paintings on display. The show is being held at the Blind Bay Hall, 2510 Blind Bay Rd. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, July 1 to Sunday, July 3.

