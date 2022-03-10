The Shuswap Family Resource and Referral Society is hosting an auction fundraiser online March 11 to 25. (Google image)

Community steps up with prizes for Shuswap Family Centre auction

Online auction runs March 11 to 25

A bit of everything and a kitchen sink are available to be won in a fundraiser for The Shuswap Family Centre.

The Shuswap Family Resource and Referral Society is hosting an online auction with a wide range of items donated by local businesses and organizations to be won at biddingowl.com. Items include a new double-bowl kitchen sink, a faucet, Caliente hot sauce, shoes, soil, numerous gift cards/certificates and more.

The auction runs March 11 to 25. Funds raised will go to support society programs and events throughout the year, including parenting programs, a community kitchen, a secure and sustainable food program and community counselling to name a few. Register and bid at biddingowl.com.

