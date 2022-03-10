Community steps up with prizes for Shuswap Family Centre auction

The Shuswap Family Resource and Referral Society is hosting an auction fundraiser online March 11 to 25. (Google image)

A bit of everything and a kitchen sink are available to be won in a fundraiser for The Shuswap Family Centre.

The Shuswap Family Resource and Referral Society is hosting an online auction with a wide range of items donated by local businesses and organizations to be won at biddingowl.com. Items include a new double-bowl kitchen sink, a faucet, Caliente hot sauce, shoes, soil, numerous gift cards/certificates and more.

The auction runs March 11 to 25. Funds raised will go to support society programs and events throughout the year, including parenting programs, a community kitchen, a secure and sustainable food program and community counselling to name a few. Register and bid at biddingowl.com.

