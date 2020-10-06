Crime Stoppers volunteers Diane Smith, Donna Kaufmann and Bruce Pattersal carry boxes of documents off a trailer at the by-donation shredding fundraiser at the Piccadilly Mall parking lot on Saturday, Oct. 3. (Jim Elliot-Salmon Arm Observer)

Crime Stoppers fundraiser succeeds in Salmon Arm

Other communities’ cancelled fundraisers make Salmon Arm event more important

A Crime Stoppers fundraiser in Salmon Arm succeeded in bringing in donations while safely destroying people’s sensitive documents.

The crime prevention group offered document shredding by donation at the Mall at Piccadilly parking lot on Saturday, Oct. 3.

Ahead of the annual event, organizers said it was especially important this year as other Crime Stoppers fundraisers in other North Okanagan and Shuswap communities were not able to go forward due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read More: Thanksgiving food drive tops up North Okanagan-Shuswap food banks

Read More: Attainable housing project underway for the South Shuswap

Crime Stoppers North Okanagan Shuswap president Mike Remington said the Oct. 3 event was very successful, taking in more money than last year. Although there was no large corporate customer dropping off pallet loads of documents for shredding as there had been in the past, people dropping off a few boxes for shredding made up for it.

Remington said customers arrived and lined up before the shredding truck had set up.

All of the funds raised go towards paying people for the tips Crime Stoppers receives in the North Okanagan and Shuswap.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Thanksgiving food drive tops up North Okanagan-Shuswap food banks
Next story
Lake Country ArtWalk presents colourful chairs to Summerland

Just Posted

Church applies to rezone parcel along Highway 1 in Salmon Arm to commercial

Some city council members want to see a traffic impact study before public hearing

Kootenay International Junior Hockey League to begin season Nov. 13

Home openers scheduled as 14 of 17 teams will participate in this year’s Junior B season

Sicamous RCMP confirm two deaths in Highway 97A collision

Highway remains closed as police investigate the crash between a semi truck and a passenger vehicle

Update: Salmon Arm chamber to host virtual all-candidates forum

Questions submitted in advance from community members

Crime Stoppers fundraiser succeeds in Salmon Arm

Other communities’ cancelled fundraisers make Salmon Arm event more important

B.C. records 102 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths; officials say curve is flattening

No new health-care facility or community outbreaks

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

North Okanagan cannabis company in bankruptcy

True Leaf Cannabis Inc. owns 18,000-square-foot facility in Lumby

8 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health region

There are two people in hospital and 25 in isolation

COVID testing up for youth but B.C.’s top doctor says in-classroom transmission low

No youth or children have died due to the virus, and hospitalizations are less than one per cent.

Penticton now home to an officially recognized Craft Beer Week

Home to a flourishing beer scene, the city’s mayor crowned Oct. 16 to 24 Craft Beer Week

B.C. VOTES 2020: NDP vows log quotas, community building fund

Forest, industrial communities look for help in election platforms

Chantal Kreviazuk brings tour to Okanagan during pandemic

Creekside Theatre hosts two shows of Canadian songstress

UPDATE: 84-year-old man dies after falling off KVR trail

A 74-year-old hiker with breathing problems was airlifted to hospital in a seperate incident earlier today

Most Read