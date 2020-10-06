Crime Stoppers fundraiser succeeds in Salmon Arm

Crime Stoppers volunteers Diane Smith, Donna Kaufmann and Bruce Pattersal carry boxes of documents off a trailer at the by-donation shredding fundraiser at the Piccadilly Mall parking lot on Saturday, Oct. 3. (Jim Elliot-Salmon Arm Observer)

A Crime Stoppers fundraiser in Salmon Arm succeeded in bringing in donations while safely destroying people’s sensitive documents.

The crime prevention group offered document shredding by donation at the Mall at Piccadilly parking lot on Saturday, Oct. 3.

Ahead of the annual event, organizers said it was especially important this year as other Crime Stoppers fundraisers in other North Okanagan and Shuswap communities were not able to go forward due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read More: Thanksgiving food drive tops up North Okanagan-Shuswap food banks

Read More: Attainable housing project underway for the South Shuswap

Crime Stoppers North Okanagan Shuswap president Mike Remington said the Oct. 3 event was very successful, taking in more money than last year. Although there was no large corporate customer dropping off pallet loads of documents for shredding as there had been in the past, people dropping off a few boxes for shredding made up for it.

Remington said customers arrived and lined up before the shredding truck had set up.

All of the funds raised go towards paying people for the tips Crime Stoppers receives in the North Okanagan and Shuswap.



jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter