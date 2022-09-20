Death of Queen Elizabeth II marked at Salmon Arm city hall

Portrait draped with black in keeping with federal, provincial protocols

The photo of Queen Elizabeth II in the council chambers at Salmon Arm City Hall was draped with a black scarf following her death. (Salmon Arm Observer photo)

Mayor Alan Harrison thanked the Salmon Arm Legion for the Sept. 19 ceremony at the cenotaph commemorating the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Sept. 19, the date of her state funeral, was declared a holiday by Canada’s federal government.

Harrison made his remarks at the city’s Sept. 20 planning meeting. He also made note of the queen’s portrait at city hall.

“We are following provincial and federal protocols to ensure it is draped in black. We have a black scarf over the top of the queen’s photo here in the council chamber.”

Information on the photo states she was wearing her “Canadian Insignia as Sovereign of the Order of Canada and the Order of Military Merit.”

City staff said the portrait is expected to remain up until a photo of the queen’s son, now King Charles III, is obtained.

