Maryann Brock received the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers for her dedication to Girl Guides and various organizations in Salmon Arm. (Photo submitted)

Dedicated Girl Guide leader recognized with Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers

Maryann Brock has volunteered with Girl Guides for 37 years

A longtime Girl Guide leader in Salmon Arm has been recognized by the federal government for her years of volunteerism with the Girl Guides and the community.

Maryann Brock, a Girl Guide leader and volunteer for several organizations in Salmon Arm, was recognized for her dedication with the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers, an honour bestowed annually by Canada’s Governor General or representative.

Brock was once a Girl Guide herself. She completed the youth program but didn’t stay away for long. In 1982 she joined the organization as a way to get involved in the community.

“I figured it was a good way to meet other women who were like minded. I had moved to a new community, I didn’t have any children in (Girl Guides),” Brock said. “I felt it was a good way to connect with women that had similar interests and values that I did.”

In 37 years Brock has worn many hats within the organization. She leads four of the six age groups in Girl Guides which covers ages nine to 18. She also coordinates an international travel group which went to Thailand last year and will be going to Italy this summer.

Brock also found herself in charge of risk management for all B.C. Girl Guides and most recently she is the outgoing District Commissioner for the organization, having been in the position for the past four years.

Outside of Girl Guides, Brock has woven herself into the fabric of the community by coordinating the parade for the Salmon Arm Fair and making sure the Salvation Army Christmas hampers are put together each year.

Her children have followed in her busy footsteps by volunteering at the local food bank, homeless shelter and the Salmon Arm Fair. It was during a ceremony where her children were going to be recognized for their volunteerism that Brock was surprised with the medal.

“I took my kids to an awards ceremony because they were getting some awards and before they did the kids awards, they suddenly called me up onto the stage,” said Brock. “I was stunned, I was absolutely stunned because I know it’s a big deal and I always feel like I don’t ever do anything alone.”

The medal means a great deal to her.

“It is nice to be recognized, it’s nice to be recognized somewhere outside of Girl Guides. Girl Guides do recognize their volunteers as much as we possibly can within the organization but this is much bigger than that and says that I made a difference in my community.”

Receiving the medal will not alter Brock’s desire to be involved in the community.

“This is just my way of life. I just love to be involved, I love to do stuff, I love to make a difference and I can, so I do. I’ll keep doing it as long as I can,” she said.

