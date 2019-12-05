Donations help develop and expand Shuswap trails

People have different ways of showing their love for Shuswap trails – for some it’s by giving back.
The Shuswap Trail Alliance recently received a several donations from trail user groups and supporters of the region’s trail systems.
Sue Hunt and Linda Buchanan with the Back Country Horseman of BC – Shuswap Chapter, stopped by the Shuswap Trail Alliance (STA) office in downtown Salmon Arm to drop off a donation of $500, to go towards planning for multi-use trails in Skimikin. The North Shuswap Lions Club provided a cheque for $2,500. That money, explained STA executive co-ordinator Lori Schneider Wood, is earmarked for trails in just the North Shuswap.
Schneider Wood explained money donated to the STA is often for specific trails.
“We just had David Lepsoe, he just donated $1,000 out of his own pocket for the Odin Lookout Trail in the Chase area,” said Schneider Wood. “We have a lot of people donating, but specifically for trails.”
Schneider Wood noted one recent donation was made by someone who simply loved hiking in the area.
“We even had a guy… I think he’s from Vernon, and he sent in $500,” said Schneider Wood. “He said, ‘Here’s money for the South Canoe trail network in Larch Hills, for tools, supplies, whatever you need. I love this trail, I use it all the time and I’d like to promote it.’”
The Shuswap Trail Alliance is a non-profit organization tasked with develop, maintain and promote the region’s non-motorized trails. Plans are currently underway for the STA’s popular annual fundraiser and dance, to take place on Friday, Feb. 7. For more information, visit shuswaptrailalliance.com.
