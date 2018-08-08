Colleen O’Hare of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada – Okanagan Branch demonstrates to her young Summer Reading Club audience how to use a star finder during her Motion Commotion Space presentation at the Salmon Arm Branch of the Okanagan Regional Library Wednesday, Aug. 1. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Exploring the stars at 1,600 kilometres an hour

Kids turn their attention skyward during a presentation at Salmon Arm library

Colleen O’Hare of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada – Okanagan Branch demonstrates to her young Summer Reading Club audience how to use a star finder during her Motion Commotion Space presentation at the Salmon Arm Branch of the Okanagan Regional Library Wednesday, Aug. 1. O’Hare provided all kinds of astronomical facts, such as how the earth spins at approximately 1,600 km/hr to complete one rotation, how there are roughly 100 billion galaxies in the known universe and that Jupiter is believed to have 79 moons.

Related: Photos and video: Slinking and slithering creatures at the library

Related: Breaking into song at the library

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Your Shuswap with Phaedra Idzan

Just Posted

Grant funding sought for rail trail project between Sicamous and Armstrong

Provincial money will fund project manager if received.

Fires indirectly burn Enderby business

Mabel Lake Resort flooded with calls from tourists concerned about area wildfires

Get ready for 40 C weather in the Southern Interior

Hot and smoky days ahead

Three candidates want Salmon Arm mayor’s chair

Eight people running for city councillor spots

Crews extinguish North Shuswap house fire before it spreads

Three people are receiving help from Emergency Social Services as a result of the blaze.

Not just loaves of bread: Corgis look to shine at inaugural race

Peanut and Waffles will duke it out for the $500 grand prize at the Vancouver horse track

Volatile Telegraph Creek wildfires expected to merge

Fire crews will be flown in to protect threatened village if necessary

6 babies born in 1 day at B.C. hospital

Kootenay Lake Hospital’s maternity ward was hectic on July 24

Highway 7 closed as fire crews battle brush fire near Agassiz

Fire crews on scene

Tips to protect yourself under smoky skies

Interior Health suggests ways to avoid breathing smoke-filled air

No jail time for B.C. man who streaked at Seattle baseball game

Vancouver resident David McClearn, 28, has accepted a six-month dispositional continuance

UPDATE: Grass fire off Highway 3 near Hedley now held, road still closed

Air support is on its way to the fire that is backing up traffic on Highway 3

B.C. city to remove Sir John A. Macdonald statue from City Hall

Decision made in 2017 through approval of Witness Reconciliation Program

No B.C. region left untouched with 462 wildfires burning

More wildfires have started in 2018 than 2017, but those fires have burned far less hectares.

Most Read

  • Exploring the stars at 1,600 kilometres an hour

    Kids turn their attention skyward during a presentation at Salmon Arm library