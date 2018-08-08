Exploring the stars at 1,600 kilometres an hour

Colleen O’Hare of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada – Okanagan Branch demonstrates to her young Summer Reading Club audience how to use a star finder during her Motion Commotion Space presentation at the Salmon Arm Branch of the Okanagan Regional Library Wednesday, Aug. 1. O’Hare provided all kinds of astronomical facts, such as how the earth spins at approximately 1,600 km/hr to complete one rotation, how there are roughly 100 billion galaxies in the known universe and that Jupiter is believed to have 79 moons.
