Habitat ReStore in Salmon Arm raffles vintage Harley to fund projects

Sandy Suttle, store supervisor at Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore in Salmon Arm, stands next to the 1979 Harley Lowrider which is being raffled to raise funds for organization projects. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

Although the ‘69 Barracuda convertible that Habitat for Humanity was raffling as a fundraiser has pulled away from the curb with its new owner, a shiny vintage Harley is now parked at the Salmon Arm ReStore.

Rex Landis, procurement and donations coordinator with Habitat for Humanity Kamloops, said the motorcycle is a 1979 Harley Lowrider.

Tickets are $10 and can be bought online or in-store at the Salmon Arm and Kamloops ReStores, the Falkland Pub and a few other locations in Salmon Arm including Raceway Barber, Ian Gray’s Salmon Arm GM and Shuswap Xtreme Recreation. Online ticket sales will wrap up at midnight March 27 while in-person sales close at 5 p.m. March 31. The draw will take place April 1, 2022 at the Kamloops ReStore.

Landis said proceeds support Habitat for Humanity Kamloops and its mission to build affordable housing for seniors, veterans and families throughout the service area, which includes Salmon Arm, Sorrento, Chase, Sicamous and points in between.

The Salmon Arm ReStore opened on May 1, 2021. Store supervisor Sandy Suttle said things have been going very well.

“Salmon Arm’s been really generous with their donations,” she said, noting shoppers have also been patronizing the ReStore regularly.

“It’s not packed but there are always people in the store.”

According to the Habitat for Humanity website, ReStore donation centres receive new and used furniture, large and small appliances, household goods and building materials donated by homeowners, contractors, retailers and manufacturers, and sell them to the public at greatly reduced prices.

The Salmon Arm ReStore is located at 1400 Trans-Canada Hwy., just past the Zest Commercial Food Hub in the 1100 block of Fourth Avenue SW.

