Help celebrate women’s achievements in the Shuswap and the world

International Women’s Day officially on March 8, Salmon Arm event set for March 5

International Women’s Day was born more than 100 years ago and continues today through the hearts of women who persevered through strikes, fights and demonstrations for the right to vote, fair wages and decent working conditions.

These words come from the global organization that promotes International Women’s Day, which recognizes the struggle is not over. The theme chosen this year is “Each for Equal,” which asks how each person will help forge a gender-equal world.

Although International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8, this year the SAFE Society will hold its celebratory coffee house on Thursday, March 5 at the Shuswap Pie Company.

Running from 5 to 7 p.m., the free event will feature live music by Making Do, guest speaker Dee Lewis from Shuswap Women in Business, interactive displays, presentations, door prizes and more. Everyone is welcome.

Suggestions for individual action from International Women’s Day global organizers include a number of options. Celebrate women’s achievement. Raise awareness against bias. Take action for equality.

“An equal world is an enabled world. Individually, we’re all responsible for our own thoughts and actions – all day, every day. We can actively choose to challenge stereotypes, fight bias, broaden perceptions, improve situations and celebrate women’s achievements. Collectively, each one of us can help create a gender equal world,” states a press release.

Shuswap Pie Company is located at 331 Alexander St. No tickets needed.

Both the United Nations and the Government of Canada recognize March 8 as International Women’s Day, a day that brings together women from around the world — despite ethnic, cultural, linguistic and political differences — to commemorate more than 100 years of women’s achievements.

The United Nations states: “International Women’s Day is the story of ordinary women as makers of history; it is rooted in the centuries-old struggle of women to participate in society on an equal footing with men.”

